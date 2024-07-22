ATP Rankings (22/07/24): Rafa rises, Cachin crashes
There were four different events taking place on the main tour this week, meaning that there have been some major shifts in the latest ATP rankings update.
Sometimes the post-Wimbledon clay court swing can be a little bit lacklustre, but not this year with many top players using it in preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
The biggest event that took place last week was in Hamburg, with Arthur Fils beating top seed and defending champion Alexander Zverev in a three set battle to claim the biggest title of his career.
As a result, the young Frenchman has climbed eight places to break inside the top 20 for the first time.
Big Movers
One of the other clay court events last week took place in Bastad, with Rafael Nadal reaching his first final since winning Roland Garros back in 2022.
However, it was Portuguese Nuno Borges who took home the title after winning in a straight sets victory, in what was only Nadal’s ninth clay court loss in 72 finals.
After claiming his maiden ATP title, Borges moved up to a career-high ranking of No.42.
Nadal has also fared well in the rankings this week, jumping a colossal 100 places to No.161 after playing only his sixth tournament of the year.
Last week, Matteo Berrettini suffered a significant rankings drop that saw him outside the top 80, but the Italian has bounced straight back with his ninth career title in Gstaad.
As a result, the 28-year-old is the biggest upward mover inside the top 100 this week after rising 32 places upto No.50.
Like the aforementioned Borges, Marcos Giron was another title debutant this week on the American grass of Newport, saving a championship point to beat compatriot Alex Michelsen in the final.
Giron is now also at a new career-high of No.38 after climbing eight spots in the ATP rankings.
Persistence pays off 👏
Some of the other significant upward movers this week are Aleksandar Vukic (+5 to No.60), Fabio Fognini (+10 to No.60), Thiago Monteiro (+6 to No.79), Thiago Agustin Tirante (+20 to No.101), Christopher Eubanks (+23 to No.105), Duje Ajdukovic (+20 to No.110) and Quentin Halys (+67 to No.125).
It was a less successful week in the ATP rankings for both Adrian Mannarino and Pedro Cachin, who were defending their titles in Newport and Gstaad, respectively.
Mannarino has won only one of his last 13 matches, resulting in the Frenchman dropping seven places down to No.32.
It has also been a tough year for Cachin, whose Gstaad title defence came to an end in the first round against eventual champion Berrettini.
The Argentine has subsequently plummeted in the latest rankings update, falling a huge 78 places down to No.188.
Other players to suffer major drops this week include Sumit Nagal (-12 to No.80), Zizou Bergs (-14 to No.87), Hugo Gaston (-10 to No.91), Albert Ramos-Vinolas (-27 to No.124), Francesco Passaro (-16 to No.142) and Hamad Medjedovic (-22 to No.144).
ATP Rankings Top 20 (22/07/24)
Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after last week’s action:
|Ranking
|Player
|Tournaments Played
|Points
|1
|Jannik Sinner
|18
|9,570
|2
|Novak Djokovic
|18
|8,460
|3
|Carlos Alcaraz
|17
|8,130
|4
|Alexander Zverev
|25
|7,295
|5
|Daniil Medvedev
|18
|6,525
|6
|Alex de Minaur
|25
|4,185
|7
|Hubert Hurkacz
|23
|4,105
|8
|Casper Ruud ↑1
|24
|3,925
|9
|Andrey Rublev ↓1
|24
|3,830
|10
|Grigor Dimitrov
|21
|3,770
|11
|Taylor Fritz
|24
|3,705
|12
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|24
|3,705
|13
|Tommy Paul
|22
|3,410
|14
|Ben Shelton
|25
|2,750
|15
|Ugo Humbert
|29
|2,450
|16
|Holger Rune ↑1
|24
|2,300
|17
|Lorenzo Musetti ↓1
|30
|2,265
|18
|Sebastian Baez ↑1
|29
|2,210
|19
|Felix Auger-Aliassime ↓1
|25
|2,115
|20
|Arthur Fils ↑8
|27
|1,925
For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website
Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (22/07/24)
The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.
After last week’s action, the top 10 in the race to Turin remains completely unchanged with only Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas competing.
1. Jannik Sinner – 6200 points
2.Carlos Alcaraz – 5950 points
3. Alexander Zverev – 5115 points
4. Daniil Medvedev – 4000 points
5. Casper Ruud – 3485 points
6. Novak Djokovic – 3160 points
7. Alex de Minaur – 2905 points
8. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2665 points
9. Taylor Fritz – 2530 points
10. Tommy Paul – 2475 points
Next week
There is some final clay court action going on this week in Umag and Kitzbuhel, ahead of the Paris Olympics tennis events getting underway.
Umag has Andrey Rublev as the top seed, who is desperately searching for form after losing four consecutive matches, alongside Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo.
While Kitzbuhel sees defending champion Sebastian Baez as the top seed, Matteo Berrettini looking to go back-to-back and Dominic Thiem saying farewell to the tournament that he won back in 2019.
The American hardcourt swing also gets underway in Atlanta, featuring the likes of Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.
ATP Rankings rules
ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.
Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.
ATP rankings points awarded/tournament
The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:
|Tournament category
|W
|F
|SF
|QF
|R16
|R32
|R64
|R128
|Q
|ATP Tour
|Grand Slam
|2000
|1300
|800
|400
|200
|100
|50
|10
|30
|ATP Finals
|+900
(1500 max)
|+400
(1000 max)
|200 for each round robin match win
(600 max)
|ATP Masters 1000
|1000
|650
|400
|200
|100
|50
|10 (30)
|(10)
|30 (20)
|ATP 500
|500
|330
|200
|100
|50
|(25)
|25 (16)
|ATP 250
|250
|165
|100
|50
|25
|(13)
|13 (8)
Admissible tournaments
To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.
That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.
Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:
- 4 Grand Slams
- 8 Masters 1000
- 7 ‘Best Other’ performances
The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.
An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.
