Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch ATP Atlanta, WTA Prague and much more!

There is just one week of clay court lead-up events before the Paris Olympics gets underway, with an ATP hard court tournament also taking place in Atlanta.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the likes of Ben Shelton, Matteo Berrettini and teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva:

How can you watch ATP Kitzbuhel?

The 80th edition of the Austrian Open is taking stage once again next week, with defending champion Sebastian Baez as the top seed.

Baez is one of two former winners in the Kitzbuhel singles field this year, with 2019 champion Dominic Thiem also returning.

Thiem has announced that he will retire later this year after struggling with a wrist injury, and the 30-year-old will now get his chance to say farewell to the Austrian fans at a tournament where he has such fond memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic Thiem (@domithiem)

Some of the other top seeded players in Kitzbuhel are Alejandro Tabilo, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Pedro Martinez, Sebastian Ofner and Bastad champion Nuno Borges.

Matteo Berrettini claimed his ninth clay court title on the clay of Gstaad this week, and the Italian is also set to compete in Kitzbuhel as a dangerous unseeded player in the draw.

You can watch the Austrian Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the United States of America, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you watch the Kitzbuhel tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

READ MORE – Austrian Open Kitzbuhel 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

How can you watch ATP Atlanta?

There is a lot of attention going into the post-Wimbledon clay court swing this year due to the Paris Olympics, but not everyone has chosen to compete at the Games.

This is where the ATP hard court tournament in Atlanta proves useful, with players getting some early practice in for the US Open swing.

The event in Atlanta began back in 2010, and the singles tournament has only ever being won by American or Australian players since.

Despite this, there are actually no former champions featuring in the draw, but there are two previous finalists in Aleksandar Vukic and Brandon Nakashima.

The top four seeds in Atlanta this year are Ben Shelton, Adrian Mannarino, Frances Tiafoe and Jordan Thompson, who have all received byes to the second round.

Reilly Opelka also continues his comeback, after reaching the semi-finals on the grass of Newport following a lengthy spell out.

You can watch the Atlanta Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the United States of America, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch some hard court action in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch WTA Prague?

For the last three years the WTA event in Prague has been held on hard courts, but the event in the Czech capital returns to clay in 2024.

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was set to compete in singles, but she has now decided to just participate in doubles to reunite with former partner Katerina Siniakova ahead of the Paris Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Livesport Prague Open (@livesportpragueopen)

Siniakova is actually the second seed in singles, with her compatriot and 2023 runner-up Linda Noskova leading the lineup.

The only former champion in the singles field actually came through qualifying, with 34-year-old Mona Barthel returning to the event that she won back in 2017.

There was another surprise return in qualifying of a former champion in Lucie Safarova, but the Czech will have to settle for just doubles after losing in the first round.

You can watch the Prague Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the tournament in the Czech capital, visit the official WTA website here.

How can you watch ATP Umag?

Umag has seen both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner lift the title in recent years, but neither are playing any Olympic warm-up events after a busy grass court schedule.

This year the top seed is 2017 champion Andrey Rublev, who is currently on a four match losing streak after being beaten by World No.121 Thiago Agustin Tirante in Bastad last week.

Rublev is joined by Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune and Francisco Cerundolo, with all four top seeds receiving an automatic bye to the second round.

Alexei Popyrin claimed his first ATP clay court title in Umag this year, and the Australian will be joined by two other former winners in Fabio Fognini and Dusan Lajovic.

You can watch the Croatia Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the United States of America, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch the 34th edition of the clay court tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch WTA Iasi?

There is a new event on the WTA main tour this week in Iasi, Romania, which was previously a WTA 125 level tournament.

In the only two previous editions of the women’s event, home favourite Ana Bogdan went onto claim the title, but the Romanian has actually withdrawn from the tournament this year meaning that there will be a new champion.

Top seed in 2024 is Mirra Andreeva, with the 17-year-old looking ahead to her debut Olympic Games, with Tatjana Maria as the second seed.

Despite Bogdan’s withdrawal, there are still several Romanian hopefuls including Jaqueline Cristian, Irina-Camelia Begu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

After reaching the final in Budapest, Aliaksandra Sasnovich has been the rare recipient of a performance bye, meaning that she is already guaranteed to be in the second round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iasi Open WTA 250 (@iasiopen.wta250)

You can watch the Iasi Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the newly upgraded event in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner