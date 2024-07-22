Matteo Berrettini reveals 2025 ranking goal after Gstaad title victory

Matteo Berrettini claimed his ninth ATP title in Gstaad yesterday, with the Italian hoping to keep building on his progress heading into the 2025 Australian Open.

Berrettini beat Quentin Halys, 6-3 6-1, in the Gstaad final to win his second clay court title of the year.

This is also the second time that Berrettini has claimed the title in the Swiss town, with it actually being his first ever ATP title back in 2018, something that he reflected on after the match.

“It seems like it was yesterday that I won my first title here six years ago. But, a lot of matches, a lot of things happened,” said Berrettini. “I’m just so glad that I can keep playing, keep enjoying. I think I found that energy of six years ago during this week. This place is special for me. I’m just so happy.”

Last week, Berrettini suffered a rankings setback after falling 23 places down to world No.82, but the 28-year-old has bounced straight back upto No.50 with his latest title win.

However, after spending nearly nine months out of action until March this year, Berrettini admitted that there was not too much focus on his ranking and more on just staying fit.

“We decided it wasn’t the year that we would think about ranking because there were so many uncertainties, so many doubts,” explained the 2021 Wimbledon finalist. “The most important thing is that I’m healthy and I’m playing good. I think when it’s, when that thing is those things are there, then everything can come. It would be nice.”

However, after breaking back inside the top 50, Berrettini appears to have his sights set on a seeded spot at the Australian Open next year.

“To be in the top 30 in order to be sitting in Australia I think that’s, that’s a pretty good goal that I can have right now,” claimed the the former world No.6.

“But, again, everything can happen, hopefully, a good run also in the US Open and a US swing. I just want to keep enjoying and being healthy.”

Berrettini looks set to continue his momentum on the clay again this week at the ATP 250 event in Kitzbuhel, with the Italian taking on Pavel Kotov in the first round.

Inside the baseline…

It was an interesting decision for Matteo Berrettini to play on the clay after Wimbledon this year, given his recent injury struggles and especially as he did not make the cut for the Italian Olympics team. However, it seems to be paying off so far and those competing at the Paris Games are probably relieved that Berrettini will not be lurking in their draw given his current form after beating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime in Gstaad. Berrettini’s goal of being seeded for the Australian Open next year seems very realistic, especially as the Italian only has 100 points to defend until then, it is just about him staying fit.

