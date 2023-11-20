ATP Rankings (20/11/23): Djokovic makes history with 400th week as No.1

Novak Djokovic made history last night with a seventh ATP Finals crown, that has also had a big impact on the Serb’s ATP rankings record.

Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner in the final of the year-end tournament to surpass rival Roger Federer’s record, but he had already confirmed his status as No.1 earlier in the week.

The 36-year-old knew that he only needed to win one round-robin match to confirm his status as year-end No.1 for a record eighth time, and did so by beating Holger Rune.

As a result of this, Djokovic is now into his 400th week as world No.1 and has extended his lead over No.2 Carlos Alcaraz to 2,390 points.

Big Movers

With the ATP Finals being an exclusive event to the top eight players from the season, there has not been as much movement in the ATP rankings this week, so much so that no player from the entire top 50 has shifted a single place.

The biggest upward mover inside the top 100 is Facundo Diaz Acosta, who won his fifth ATP Challenger in Montevideo last night.

As a result of his success in the Uruguayan capital, the Argentine has risen 18 places to move back inside the top 100 to match his previous career-high of No.93.

Another player to achieve ATP Challenger success last week is Maximilian Marterer, who beat Brandon Nakashima in the final of the indoor hard court tournament in Danderyd, Sweden.

Following his Scandinavian success, the German has moved up 11 places to No.89, solidifying his hopes of gaining direct entry to the Australian Open next year.

There were also players between the No.50 rank and No.100 rank to have less successful weeks, with Yosuke Watanuki falling the most in this region.

After his points from winning the ATP Challenger title last year in Kobe, Japan, came off his ranking, Watanuki has dropped 17 places to No.98 in the world.

And the 25-year-old is set to drop outside the top 100 next week if he does not find success at another home ATP Challenger tournament in Yokohama.

Other significant fallers in the top 100 this week are Juan Pablo Varillas (-14 to No.83), Tomas Machac (-8 to No.78) and Thiago Seyboth Wild (-5 to No.80).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (20/11/23)

Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 18 11,245 2 Carlos Alcaraz 18 8,855 3 Daniil Medvedev 22 7,600 4 Jannik Sinner 23 6,490 5 Andrey Rublev 25 4,805 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 4,235 7 Alexander Zverev 27 3,985 8 Holger Rune 23 3,660 9 Hubert Hurkacz 24 3,245 10 Taylor Fritz 26 3,100 11 Casper Ruud 24 2,825 12 Alex de Minaur 25 2,740 13 Tommy Paul 26 2,665 14 Grigor Dimitrov 23 2,570 15 Karen Khachanov 22 2,520 16 Frances Tiafoe 22 2,310 17 Ben Shelton 26 2,145 18 Cameron Norrie 25 1,940 19 Nicolas Jarry 22 1,810 20 Ugo Humbert 28 1,765

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Next week

The main ATP Tour season is now over, with the final tournament for top players being the Davis Cup, where there are no ranking points on offer.

However, there are still plenty of ATP ranking points on offer at Challenger tournaments this week in Brasilia, Yokohama and Valencia.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour.

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1200 720 360 180 90 45 10 25 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 600 360 180 90 45 10 (25) (10) 25 (16) ATP 500 500 300 180 90 45 (20) 20 (10) ATP 250 250 150 90 45 20 (5) 12 (5)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points: 2023

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

