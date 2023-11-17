Davis Cup Finals 2023 Preview: A guide to the ‘Final 8’

The Davis Cup Finals are set to take place next week, with eight nations vying to become champions of the world.

And we, at Tennishead, have everything you need to know about the prestigious tournament:

What is the Davis Cup?

The Davis Cup was founded all the way back in 1900, with the first three editions just taking place between the United States of America and the ‘British Isles’.

Since then, the competition has expanded to include 155 nations, who compete in array of different divisions from the World Group to Group V in some regions.

Nations compete to work their way up the different groups, with the eventual goal to qualify for the Davis Cup Finals that take place towards the end of each year.

Some ties are still played in a home-and-away format, however the finals are now held in pre-arranged locations.

Both Russia and Belarus are currently banned from the competition due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

How do the Davis Cup Finals work?

The Davis Cup Finals take place over two stages, the group stages and the knockout stages.

There were a total of sixteen nations at the Davis Cup Finals Group Stages, that took place back in September in four different locations (Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Split), with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout stages that are branded as ‘The Final 8’.

These knockout stages, beginning with the quarter-finals, are held at one pre-arranged location and are played in a best-of-three rubber format.

Each tie will consist of two singles matches, with the No.1 chosen player competing against the No.1 from the opposing nation and so forth, followed by a deciding doubles match if needed.

When are the 2023 Davis Cup Finals?



The Davis Cup knockout stages will begin on Tuesday 21st November, with the first of the four quarter-final ties.

Following the conclusion of the four quarter-finals on Thursday 23rd November will be the semi-finals on Friday and Saturday, before the grand final takes place to crown the world champions on Sunday 26th November at 4pm local time (3pm GMT).

It's coming and it's not to be missed. ❤️‍🔥 Grab your tickets now to ignite your passion at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga 21-26 November 👇 — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) October 2, 2023

Where are the 2023 Davis Cup Finals held?

The Davis Cup Finals knockout stages will take place in Malaga, Spain, for a second consecutive year at the Martin Carpena Arena.

This indoor sporting venue hosts a capacity of 11,300 spectators, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the grand final all taking place on one court.

Who is playing at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals?

The 2023 Davis Cup Finals consist of a mixture of familiar faces with the likes of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic representing Serbia, and some more obscure names in the Finnish lineup.

Last year saw the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov steer the Canadian’s to their first ever Davis Cup title, however it was actually the likes of Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil who helped advance them to the knockout stages in 2023.

Auger-Aliassime has returned to lead his nation once again, but Shapovalov is still absent due to an ongoing knee injury.

On paper Canada have been offered a favourable quarter-final draw against Finland, however they should not be underestimated after eliminating record 32-time champions USA in Split.

Last year’s runners-up Australia have come to Malaga with an identical lineup to 2022, and will be hoping to go one better when they take on a tricky Czech team lead by Jiri Lehecka.

Jannik Sinner is one of five players participating in both the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals. however the world No.4 is backed up by a strong lineup of singles and doubles players ahead of the Italian’s quarter-final tie with the Netherlands.

Perhaps the most intriguing tie of them all is between Great Britain and Serbia, which could see Andy Murray take on Djokovic for the first time since 2017.

A stellar line up awaits at the #DavisCup Final 8 ⭐️ Final 8 Schedule (🧵) Tickets 👉 https://t.co/NxE8uzD42O pic.twitter.com/UO89Ff60ES — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) October 24, 2023

Here are the full quarter-final lineups:

Canada vs Finland – Tuesday 21st November at 4pm local time (3pm GMT)

Canada Player SR* DR** 29 164 136 382 Alexis Galarneau 198 486 Vasek Pospisil 300 572 323 – Captain: Frank Dancevic

Finland Player SR DR 71 418 Otto Virtanen 170 361 Patrick Kaukovalta 781 710 Harri Heliövaara – 29 – 123 Captain: Jarkko Nieminen

Czechia vs Australia – Wednesday 22nd November at 4pm local time (3pm GMT)

Czechia Player SR DR 31 148 70 – 152 545 – 56 Captain: Jaroslav Navratil

Australia Player SR DR 12 176 45 35 56 105 65 329 – 4 Captain: Lleyton Hewitt

Italy vs Netherlands – Thursday 23rd November at 10am local time (9am GMT)

Italy Player SR DR 4 497 27 284 Matteo Arnaldi 44 572 47 244 – 55 Captain: Filippo Volandri

Netherlands Player SR DR 23 109 52 84 163 442 – 5 Jean-Julien Rojer – 18 Captain: Paul Haarhuis

Serbia vs Great Britain – Thursday 23rd November at 4pm local time (3pm GMT)

Serbia Player SR DR 1 – 33 572 46 847 55 159 110 1357 Captain: Viktor Troicki

Great Britain Player SR DR 18 195 42 571 61 – Neal Skupski – 3 – 12 Captain: Leon Smith

*Singles Ranking

**Doubles Ranking

Previous winners of the Davis Cup

The United States of America won the first ever Davis Cup back in 1900, and have gone onto win it more times than any other nation (32).

Last year saw a new name added to the trophy, with Canada beating Australia 2-0 in the final in Malaga.

Here are the last 10 winners of the Davis Cup:

Year Location Winner 2012 Prague, Czech Republic Czechia (2) 2013 Belgrade, Serbia Czechia (3) 2014 Lille, France Switzerland 2015 Ghent, Belgium Great Britain (10) 2016 Zagreb, Croatia Argentina 2017 Lille, France France (10) 2018 Lille, France Croatia (2) 2019 Madrid, Spain Spain (6) 2021 Madrid, Spain Russian Tennis Federation (3) 2022 Malaga, Spain Canada

Canadian tennis is on top of the 🌍 Exactly 350 days after Canada's @DavisCup team became World Champions, the Canadian #BJKCup team has achieved the same feat! #BJKCupFinals pic.twitter.com/n72wziDmoJ — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 12, 2023

How can you watch the 2023 Davis Cup Finals?

You can watch all of Great Britain’s ties and the Davis Cup Finals final on the BBC iPlayer or on the BBC Sport website in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

To watch the entire tournament in Malaga in your location, you can subscribe to Tennis Channel International.

