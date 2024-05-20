ATP Rankings (20/05/24): Chileans climb, as Wawrinka nears top 100 exit

With the ATP rankings becoming more important than ever ahead of the Paris Olympics, there have been some drastic movements after two weeks of action including the Italian Open.

In Rome, Alexander Zverev claimed the biggest title of his career since winning the ATP Finals back in 2021, after beating Nicolas Jarry in the Italian Open final.

As a result, the German has leapfrogged Daniil Medvedev as the new world No.4 and will be one of the favourites for the Roland Garros title.

Big Movers

Jarry was one of two players from Chile to have a successful Italian Open, after becoming the first player from his nation to reach a Masters 1000 final since Fernando Gonzalez in 2007.

Despite losing in the final, the 28-year-old has climbed to a new career-high ranking of world No.16.

3 – Nicolas Jarry is the third Chilean in the Open Era to reach the men’s singles final of the Italian Open after Marcelo Rios (1997-98) and Fernando Gonzalez (2007). Massive. #IBI24 | @InteBNLdItalia @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/MPoIH3qBVu — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 17, 2024

Alejandro Tabilo was the other Chilean to find success in Rome, after reaching the semi-finals in his debut at the tournament.

As a result, he has jumped seven spots upto a new career best of No.25 and secured a seeded spot in his first main draw appearance at Roland Garros.

Although Jarry and Tabilo are two of the standout stories from the week, the biggest upward mover inside the top 100 is actually Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

After reaching the third round of the Madrid Open, Monteiro went onto qualify for the Italian Open and achieved his best ever Masters 1000 result by progressing to the last-16 stage.

The 29-year-old is now back inside the top 100 after climbing 22 spots to be ranked at No.84.

Monteiro was beaten in the fourth round by Zhizhen Zhang, who matched his best ever Masters 1000 result by reaching the quarter-finals.

The Chinese No.1 had struggled for form so far in 2024, but is now back inside the top 50 at world No.42 after jumping 14 spots.

It was not a particularly strong Italian Open for home players, but 23-year-old Francesco Passaro had a breakthrough fortnight.

After qualifying for his home Masters 1000 event, Passaro collected his first wins at this level against Arthur Rinderknech and Tallon Griekspoor.

Following being knocked out of the tournament by Nuno Borges, Passaro headed to the Turin Challenger and made it all the way to the final before beating top seed Lorenzo Musetti.

????‍♂️ The moment Francesco Passaro denied No.1 seed Musetti to take home the Turin trophy#ATPChallenger | @federtennis pic.twitter.com/biJQaRBS3U — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) May 19, 2024

Passaro is now back inside the top 150, after climbing a colossal 107 places to world No.133.

Some of the other big movers this week include Jack Draper (+5 to No.35), Nuno Borges, (+7 to No.46), Luciano Darderi (+7 to No.47), Dan Evans (+7 to No.60), Luca Nardi (+11 to No.70), Yoshihito Nishioka (+8 to No.72), Jungcheng Shang (+16 to No.89), Alexandre Muller (+19 to No.90), Adam Walton (+16 to No.95) and Botic Van de Zandschulp (+12 to No.100).

Not everyone has enjoyed the past couple of weeks, with Borna Coric continuing to tumble down the rankings after losing in the opening round of the Italian Open.

The Croatian has only won two of his last seven matches and is now ranked at No.71 after falling a further 16 places.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka has also continued to drop, and is now on the brink of exiting the top 100 (-10 to No.97).

Dominic Thiem has recently announced that he will retire from professional tennis later this year, and the 2020 US Open champion may have to rely on wildcards after slipping 14 places down to No.131.

The Austrian was not granted a wildcard for Roland Garros, and is currently trying to make his way through qualifying in a final appearance at the tournament where he is a two-time finalist.

Other significant fallers in the latest ranking update include Alexei Popyrin (-9 to No.51), Laslo Djere (-8 to No.52), Jakub Mensik (-11 to No.76), Yannick Hanfmann (-26 to No.85), Aleksandar Vukic (-23 to No.93), Daniel Elahi Galan (-15 to No.105), Cristian Garin (-12 to No.112), Richard Gasquet (-11 to No.124), Hamad Medjedovic (-13 to No.134) and Bernabe Zapata Miralles (-25 to No.203).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (20/05/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after the past fortnight of action:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 17 9,860 2 Jannik Sinner 19 8,770 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 7,300 4 Alexander Zverev ↑1 26 6,345 5 Daniil Medvedev ↓1 19 6,295 6 Andrey Rublev 24 4,700 7 Casper Ruud 24 4,185 8 Hubert Hurkacz ↑1 24 3,885 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas ↓1 25 3,700 10 Grigor Dimitrov 22 3,615 11 Alex de Minaur 25 3,490 12 Taylor Fritz ↑1 25 3,025 13 Holger Rune ↓1 23 2,700 14 Tommy Paul ↑2 25 2,655 15 Ben Shelton ↓1 24 2,500 16 Nicolas Jarry ↑8 25 2,295 17 Ugo Humbert ↓2 27 2,285 18 Karen Khachanov 22 2,090 19 Alexander Bublik ↓2 27 2,020 20 Sebastian Baez ↓1 28 1,985

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (20/05/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

After claiming his second Italian Open title, Alexander Zverev has climbed up to second in the race to Turin:

1. Jannik Sinner – 4500 points

2. Alexander Zverev (↑2) – 3085 points

3. Daniil Medvedev (↓1) – 2950 points

4. Casper Ruud (↓1) – 2385 points

5. Andrey Rublev – 2120 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (↑1) – 2065 points

7. Carlos Alcaraz (↓1) – 1900 points

8. Alex de Minaur – 1855 points

9. Grigor Dimitrov – 1675 points

10. Taylor Fritz – 1580 points

Next week

It is the final week of preparation for Roland Garros, with qualifying already underway for the event including the aforementioned Dominic Thiem.

There are also two main tour ATP events taking place in Geneva and Lyon, with world No.1 Novak Djokovic receiving a late wildcard for the former.

Djokovic is joined by the likes of Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Andy Murray, and could even face his former British rival in the second round!

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

