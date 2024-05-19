Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch French Open Qualifying, ATP Geneva and more!

The main draw of the second Grand Slam of 2024 is nearly year, and there is a packed week of action ahead that includes French Open qualifying, a WTA 500 tournament in Strasbourg and a surprisingly strong ATP field in Geneva.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem, Danielle Collins and many more:

How can you watch French Open Qualifying?

Most tennis fans will probably only tune into the main draw of Roland Garros, but there are also some big names featuring in the qualifying draw to look out for.

Two-time tournament finalist and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem is one of those, with the Austrian having to go through qualifying after not receiving a wildcard.

This will be the former world No.3’s final Roland Garros, after Thiem announced that he would be retiring later this year.

Another former top 10 player featuring at Roland Garros for a final time is Diego Schwartzman, who will also have to go through qualifying after slipping down to No.142 in the ATP rankings.

In the women’s qualifying draw the top seed is 2012 finalist Sara Errani, with former world No.21 Jil Teichmann and 2021 semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek also featuring.

In terms of British interest, there is Ryan Peniston, Oliver Crawford, Jan Choinski, Billy Harris in the men’s French Open qualifying field, and Heather Watson and Lily Miyazaki featuring in the women’s.

???? Roland-Garros qualifying draws are here! #RolandGarros Check it out ↘️ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 19, 2024

You can watch French Open qualifying in the United Kingdom and across Europe on Discovery+, and on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how you can watch the preliminary stage of the Paris major, visit the official tournament website here.

How can you watch WTA Strasbourg?

For players who have already gained direct entry into the main draw to Roland Garros, there are still tournaments to get some last-minute clay court practice in ahead of the second major of 2024.

Strasbourg is the biggest on the WTA Tour, with the tournament in northeastern France being upgraded to a 500 level event this year.

Wimbledon champion and 2019 Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova is the top seed, and is joined by Beatriz Haddad Maia, the inform Danielle Collins and Madison Keys as the top four seeds.

Two-time winner Elina Svitolina (2020 & 2023) is returning to defend her title, with other former champions in Barbora Krejcikova (2021), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (2018) and Alize Cornet (2013) also featuring.

You can watch the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Sky Sports or Now TV in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how you can watch the stacked tournament in in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

How can you watch ATP Geneva?

The ATP 250 tournament in Geneva is bigger than ever this year, with Novak Djokovic set to play the event for the first time after receiving a late wildcard.

Djokovic has struggled for relative form in recent months, and it appears that the world No.1 is looking for some final match practice in ahead of defending his Roland Garros title.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion could potentially have a dream popcorn match with fellow wildcard Andy Murray in the second round, but the Brit will have to overcome Yannick Hanfmann to set a first meeting up with Djokovic since 2017.

Casper Ruud is the second seed in Geneva, as a two-time former champion at the Swiss tournament, with American’s Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, Sebastian Baez, as well as British youngster Jack Draper some of the other top seeds.

You can watch the Geneva Open on Sky Sports or Now TV in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch the high-profile event in in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

READ MORE – Geneva Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing & what is the prize money?

How can you watch ATP Lyon?

Lyon hosts the other main ATP Tour event this week, with Ugo Humbert, Alexander Bublik and Adrian Mannarino as the top seeds.

Ugo Humbert à l’entraînement sur les terres du Parc de la Tête d’Or ????????#lyon #tennis #humbert pic.twitter.com/waOJEHU4Me — Open Parc ARA (@OpenParcARA) May 17, 2024

Although there are no previous champions returning to Lyon, 2023 runner-up Francisco Cerundolo will be looking to go one better as the fourth seed this year.

There are also two former top 10 players in the field, with Frances Tiafoe and Gael Monfils looking to rediscover form ahead of Roland Garros.

You can watch the Lyon Open on Sky Sports or Now TV in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch the clay court event in in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch WTA Rabat?

Rabat is the host of the final main tour event this week, with Yue Yuan, Anna Blinkova, Sara Sorribes Tormo and defending champion Lucia Bronzetti as the top four seeds.

The past two champions in Morocco have been Italian, with Elisabetta Cocciaretto also returning for more success in Rabat as the seventh seed.

You can watch the Morocco Open on Sky Sports or Now TV in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how you can watch the clay court event in in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

READ NEXT – Emma Raducanu: My career in tennis is probably finished in 10 years

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner