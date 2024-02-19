ATP Rankings (19/02/24): Sinner upto new high, Tsitsipas at five year low

Jannik Sinner has continued his rise up the ATP Rankings, after winning the event in Rotterdam following his maiden Grand Slam triumph.

Sinner was playing the first tournament since his Australian Open victory last month, cruising to the ATP 500 title by dropping only one set.

As a result, the 22-year-old has overtaken Daniil Medvedev to rise up to No.3 in the rankings and has therefore become the highest ranked Italian singles player in ATP history.

Thank you Rotterdam! I always enjoy my time here, a great week and amazing support. Another awesome battle @alexdeminaur ???????? Forza ????✌️#12 pic.twitter.com/kLvdS7QdLy — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) February 18, 2024

Another tournament that took place this week was on the hardcourts of Delray Beach, Florida, but due to rain the final between Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul has been postponed to later today.

Big Movers

The biggest upward mover inside the top 100 this week was the champion in Buenos Aires, Facundo Diaz Acosta, who claimed his first ATP title at his hometown event.

Diaz Acosta received a wildcard for the tournament, where his best previous performance was reaching the second round, and did not drop a single set all week in the Argentine capital.

As a result of beating Nicolas Jarry in the final, Diaz Acosta has risen 28 places upto a new career high of No.59.

Other significant climbers this week are Emil Ruusuvuori (+12 to No.43), Marcos Giron (+8 to No.44), Alexander Shevchenko (+12 to No.45) and Federico Coria (+21 to No.85).

Stefanos Tsitsipas has only fallen one place in the rankings this week, but it means that the 25-year-old is now outside of the ATP top 10 for the first time since 2019.

The Greek is back in action in Los Cabos this week, but is the defending champion so can only defend points and not gain any.

Some of the more vast fallers in the ATP rankings this week are Max Purcell (-10 to No.51), Miomir Kecmanovic (-14 to No.54), Mackenzie McDonald (-12 to No.61), Stan Wawrinka (-7 to No.67), Yoshihito Nishioka (-7 to No.84), Bernabe Zapata Miralles (-15 to No.93), Thanasi Kokkinakis (-24 to No.103) and Juan Pablo Varillas (-23 to No.108).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (19/02/24)

Here is the most recent update of the current top 20 ranked ATP players:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 19 9,855 2 Carlos Alcaraz 18 9,105 3 Jannik Sinner 21 8,270 4 Daniil Medvedev 20 8,265 5 Andrey Rublev 24 5,105 6 Alexander Zverev 26 5,030 7 Holger Rune 23 3,700 8 Hubert Hurkacz 25 3,600 9 Alex de Minaur 25 3,210 10 Taylor Fritz 25 3,065 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 23 2,990 12 Casper Ruud 23 2,965 13 Grigor Dimitrov 24 2,925 14 Tommy Paul 27 2,375 15 Frances Tiafoe 23 2,155 16 Ben Shelton 27 2,055 17 Karen Khachanov 22 2,010 18 Ugo Humbert 28 1,990 19 Nicolas Jarry 24 1,965 20 Adrian Mannarino 30 1,950

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (19/02/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Jannik Sinner has utilised Daniil Medvedev’s absence to extend his lead at the top of the race, with Rotterdam runner-up Alex de Minaur also climbing a few spots:

1. Jannik Sinner – 2500 points

2. Daniil Medvedev – 1300 points

3. Alexander Zverev – 1135 points

4. Novak Djokovic – 860 points

5. Alex de Minaur – 795 points

6. Andrey Rublev – 750 points

7. Grigor Dimitrov – 715 points

8. Hubert Hurkacz – 700 points

—————————————————-

9. Taylor Fritz – 610 points

10. Tommy Paul – 565 points

Next week

This week sees ATP action taking place across three continents, with tournaments in Rio de Janeiro, Doha and Los Cabos.

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at the South American clay court event, as he looks to avenge his final defeat last year and return to form after being beaten in straight sets by Nicolas Jarry last week in Buenos Aires.

Enhorabuena a Nico por el partido y suerte en la final! ???????? Gracias ???????? por el cariño de esta semana! ???????????????????? ???? Getty pic.twitter.com/94ENFeumH2 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) February 18, 2024

Also looking to return to form is three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, who has lost his last four consecutive matches and is defending runner-up points in Doha from last year.

READ MORE – Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch WTA Dubai, ATP Doha and more!

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

READ NEXT – Andy Murray: I’ve never experienced a period like this as a professional

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner