Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch WTA Dubai, ATP Doha and more!

There is another WTA 1000 event taking place this week in Dubai, as well as three ATP tournaments across Asia, North and South America.

How can you watch WTA Dubai?

Aryna Sabalenka is set to play her first tournament since retaining the Australian Open this week, as she looks to claim victory in Dubai fo the first time.

The Belarusian will be joined by world No.1 and Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek, who will be looking to avenge her final defeat from the tournament last year.

While the event will be without last year’s champion Barbora Krejcikova, who withdrew from the tournament due to a back injury, there are still two former winners in Elina Svitolina and Jelena Ostapenko.

We are ready for a star-studded week of world-class action for the WTA 1000 event tomorrow!#DDFTennis @wta pic.twitter.com/V2Hhszl03Z — Dubai Tennis Champs (@DDFTennis) February 17, 2024

You can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the WTA 1000 tournament in your location, visit the official website here.

How can you watch ATP Rio de Janeiro?

Clay court action is set to continue in South America with the biggest event yet, as Carlos Alcaraz headlines the ATP 500 tournament in Rio de Janeiro.

Alcaraz won the title back in 2022, but was beaten in the final last year by Cameron Norrie, who is also returning.

Not only will Alcaraz be looking to bounce back from last year’s defeat, but also last night after he was beaten by Nicolas Jarry in the Buenos Aires semi-final.

Other former champions in the draw are Laslo Djere and Cristian Garin, who claimed victory at the tournament in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

You can watch the action in the Brazilian capital on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the clay court action in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch ATP Doha?

The first ATP tournament of the year in the Middle East has taken a bit of a knock, with defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal withdrawing from the event in Doha.

I would have loved to play in Doha, where the tournament team, as well as the amazing Qatar fans have always supported me greatly. Unfortunately I am not ready to compete and I won’t be able to come to Doha where I really wanted to be and play again after that unforgettable win… pic.twitter.com/U4GUvIITcr — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 14, 2024

However, the ATP 250 event still features eight top 30 ranked players, with 2020 champion Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov as the top two seeds.

Despite the defending champion not returning to Doha in 2024, last year’s runner-up and two-time champion Andy Murray will be looking to regain form after a rough spell of four consecutive defeats.

Two-time winner Roberto Bautista-Agut is also returning, with two French former champions in Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet receiving wildcards.

You can watch the action in Doha on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide. For more information on how to watch the tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch ATP Los Cabos?

The final main tour ATP event of the week takes place on the hardcourts of Los Cabos, Mexico, with Alexander Zverev as the top seed.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas also returns to the high altitude event, as he looks to make an immediate comeback into the top 10 after falling out for the first time in five years.

Alex de Minaur, who was the runner-up in 2023, is set to feature in Los Cabos, but is playing in the Rotterdam final later today leaving his participation up in the air.

There is one other former champion in the draw in Diego Schwartzman, who will be hoping to recreate his success from 2019 after a spell of poor form.

You can watch the action in Los Cabos on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the Mexican hard court tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

