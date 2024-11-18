ATP Rankings (18/11/24): Taylor Fritz at career-high, Novak Djokovic continues to slip

It is time for the final ATP rankings review of the 2024 season, following Jannik Sinner being crowned champion at the year-end Finals.

Sinner has been the dominant player this year and continued this in Turin by winning his first ATP Finals title without dropping a single set.

As a result, the Italian has now gained a whopping 1,500 points and now sits 3,915 points ahead of Alexander Zverev at the top of the year-end rankings.

Australian open 🇦🇺

Rotterdam 🇳🇱

Miami 🇺🇸

Halle 🇩🇪

Cincinnati 🇺🇸

US Open 🇺🇸

Shanghai 🇨🇳

Big Movers

With the ATP Finals being an exclusive event for the top eight players of the season, there has been less significant movements this week.

However, there is still a new World No.4, with Taylor Fritz being rewarded for reaching the final in Turin.

Despite losing to Sinner in that final, Fritz has now reached a new career-high after leapfrogging Daniil Medvedev.

The Challenger Tour has played more of a part in this week’s rankings update, with two young Belgian stars lifting titles last week.

Raphael Collignon was one of those, winning his second Challenger title on the indoor hard courts of Lyon to rise 20 places upto a new career-high ranking of No.122.

While in Japan, teenager Alexander Blockx claimed his maiden trophy on the Challenger Tour to reach a career-high of his own (World No.205).

Some of the other significant upward movers this week include Borna Coric (+5 to No.92), Tristan Boyer (+31 to No.130), Nishesh Basavareddy (+20 to No.152), Jurij Rodionov (+20 to No.177), James Trotter (+11 to No.182), Calvin Hemery (+36 to No.201) and Ethan Quinn (+36 to No.204).

Novak Djokovic dropped 1,300 points from his ranking last week after his points from winning the ATP Finals last year were taken off.

The Serbian elected not to defend his title in Turin last week, and has now dropped down to World No.7 ahead of the 2025 season.

Other players to have suffered a notable rankings drop this week include Facundo Diaz Acosta (-15 to No.79), James Duckworth (-5 to No.82), Thiago Monteiro (-9 to No.108), Duje Ajdukovic (-22 to No.144), Tomas Barrios Vera (-11 to No.162), Radu Albot (-12 to No.165), Maximilian Marterer (-35 to No.187) and Sho Shimabukuro (-16 to No.193).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (18/11/24)

Here is the final update of the top 20 in the ATP rankings for the 2024 season:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner 17 11,830 2 Alexander Zverev 21 7,915 3 Carlos Alcaraz 18 7,010 4 Taylor Fritz ↑1 22 5,100 5 Daniil Medvedev ↓1 17 5,030 6 Casper Ruud ↑1 25 4,255 7 Novak Djokovic ↓1 18 3,910 8 Andrey Rublev 27 3,760 9 Alex de Minaur 23 3,745 10 Grigor Dimitrov 19 3,350 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 22 3,165 12 Tommy Paul 21 3,145 13 Holger Rune 23 3,025 14 Ugo Humbert 26 2,765 15 Jack Draper 22 2,685 16 Hubert Hurkacz 20 2,640 17 Lorenzo Musetti 29 2,600 18 Frances Tiafoe 26 2,585 19 Karen Khachanov 24 2,410 20 Arthur Fils 26 2,355

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Next week

The focus of the coming week is on the Davis Cup Finals, as eight nations battle it out to become world champions in Malaga.

It will also be the final tournament of Rafael Nadal’s career, with the 22-time major winner ending his career as part of the Spanish team.

Some of the other star names competing in Malaga include World No.1 Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

We are now also moving into the final two weeks of the 2024 Challenger season, with remaining tournaments taking place in Brazil, Chile, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Portugal and Spain.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

