ATP Rankings (18/11/24): Taylor Fritz at career-high, Novak Djokovic continues to slip


It is time for the final ATP rankings review of the 2024 season, following Jannik Sinner being crowned champion at the year-end Finals.

Sinner has been the dominant player this year and continued this in Turin by winning his first ATP Finals title without dropping a single set.

As a result, the Italian has now gained a whopping 1,500 points and now sits 3,915 points ahead of Alexander Zverev at the top of the year-end rankings.

Big Movers

With the ATP Finals being an exclusive event for the top eight players of the season, there has been less significant movements this week.

However, there is still a new World No.4, with Taylor Fritz being rewarded for reaching the final in Turin.

Despite losing to Sinner in that final, Fritz has now reached a new career-high after leapfrogging Daniil Medvedev.

The Challenger Tour has played more of a part in this week’s rankings update, with two young Belgian stars lifting titles last week.

Raphael Collignon was one of those, winning his second Challenger title on the indoor hard courts of Lyon to rise 20 places upto a new career-high ranking of No.122.

While in Japan, teenager Alexander Blockx claimed his maiden trophy on the Challenger Tour to reach a career-high of his own (World No.205).

Some of the other significant upward movers this week include Borna Coric (+5 to No.92), Tristan Boyer (+31 to No.130), Nishesh Basavareddy (+20 to No.152), Jurij Rodionov (+20 to No.177), James Trotter (+11 to No.182), Calvin Hemery (+36 to No.201) and Ethan Quinn (+36 to No.204).

Novak Djokovic dropped 1,300 points from his ranking last week after his points from winning the ATP Finals last year were taken off.

The Serbian elected not to defend his title in Turin last week, and has now dropped down to World No.7 ahead of the 2025 season.

Other players to have suffered a notable rankings drop this week include Facundo Diaz Acosta (-15 to No.79), James Duckworth (-5 to No.82), Thiago Monteiro (-9 to No.108), Duje Ajdukovic (-22 to No.144), Tomas Barrios Vera (-11 to No.162), Radu Albot (-12 to No.165), Maximilian Marterer (-35 to No.187) and Sho Shimabukuro (-16 to No.193).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (18/11/24)

Here is the final update of the top 20 in the ATP rankings for the 2024 season:

RankingPlayerTournaments PlayedPoints
1Jannik Sinner 1711,830
2Alexander Zverev 217,915
3Carlos Alcaraz 187,010
4Taylor Fritz ↑1225,100
5Daniil Medvedev ↓1175,030
6Casper Ruud ↑1254,255
7Novak Djokovic ↓1183,910
8 Andrey Rublev 273,760
9Alex de Minaur 233,745
10Grigor Dimitrov 193,350
11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 223,165
12Tommy Paul 213,145
13Holger Rune 233,025
14Ugo Humbert 262,765
15Jack Draper 222,685
16Hubert Hurkacz 202,640
17Lorenzo Musetti 292,600
18Frances Tiafoe 262,585
19Karen Khachanov 242,410
20Arthur Fils262,355

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Next week

The focus of the coming week is on the Davis Cup Finals, as eight nations battle it out to become world champions in Malaga.

It will also be the final tournament of Rafael Nadal’s career, with the 22-time major winner ending his career as part of the Spanish team.

Some of the other star names competing in Malaga include World No.1 Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

We are now also moving into the final two weeks of the 2024 Challenger season, with remaining tournaments taking place in  Brazil, Chile, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Portugal and Spain.

ATP Rankings rules

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament categoryWFSFQFR16R32R64R128Q
ATP Tour 
Grand Slam20001300800400200100501030
ATP Finals+900
(1500 max)		+400
(1000 max)		200 for each round robin match win
(600 max)
ATP Masters 100010006504002001005010 (30)(10)30 (20)
ATP 50050033020010050(25)25 (16)
ATP 2502501651005025(13)13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

  • 4 Grand Slams
  • 8 Masters 1000
  • 7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

Matthew Johns, Tennishead Writer, is a professional tennis journalist with a specialist degree in Sports Journalism. He's a keen tennis player having represented his local club and University plus he's also a qualified tennis coach. Matthew has a deep knowledge of tennis especially the ATP Tour and thrives on breaking big tennis news stories for Tennishead.