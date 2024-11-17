Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the Davis Cup and BJK Cup Finals!

It is all about team competition over the coming week, with both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup Finals taking place.

And we, at Tennishead, have the perfect guide for you to be able to watch all the action that includes saying goodbye to Rafael Nadal:

How can you watch the Davis Cup Finals 2024?

The Davis Cup Finals are once again in Malaga, as we now only have eight teams left competing for the coveted title.

Defending champions Italy are the top seeds, with World No.1 Jannik Sinner leading the line for his nation once again.

However, most of the eyes from the sporting world will be locked onto the opening tie between Spain and the Netherlands.

The Spanish team would already be getting most of the support as the home nation, and that will now only be amplified with it being Rafael Nadal’s last event as a professional tennis player.

Nadal is a four-time Davis Cup champion, and will be joined by Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez and Marcel Granollers as he goes for a fifth and final triumph.

The United States of America are record 32-time Davis Cup champions, but have not lifted the trophy since 2007.

However, the American’s look like a big threat for a resurgence this year, with a strong lineup of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

The other nations competing for the title in Malaga are Argentina, Australia, Canada and Germany.

You can watch the Davis Cup Finals on Tennis Channel in the United States of America, and Tennis Channel International across other parts of the globe.

For more information on how to watch Nadal say farewell to tennis in your location, visit the official tournament website here.

How can you watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024?

Malaga is also hosting the BJK Cup Finals, that began earlier this week, and will cross over with the Davis Cup for its latter stages.

We are now at the semi-final stage, with Poland, Italy, Great Britain and the surprise package of Slovakia remaining.

Iga Swiatek is the star name in this event, and played a big part in Poland’s quarter-final victory over Czechia after winning in both singles and doubles.

Poland will play last year’s runners-up Italy for a place in the final, with a rematch of the Roland Garros final between Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini on the cards.

Great Britain are the only nation yet to drop a rubber at the BJK Cup Finals so far, with Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu winning both of their singles matches in straight sets, including beating defending champion’s Canada.

They will now play dark horses Slovakia on Tuesday, who have knocked out both the USA and Australia in back-to-back ties.

You can watch the BJK Cup Finals on Tennis Channel International, with all of Great Britain’s ties also available on the BBC iPlayer.

For more information on how to watch the Malaga Finals in your location, visit the official event website here.

READ MORE – Davis Cup Finals 2024 ‘Final 8’: A guide to Rafael Nadal’s farewell

