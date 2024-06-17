ATP Rankings (17/06/24): New British No.1 crowned, as another keeps falling

The first week of main tour grass court action is over, with a new name in the winner’s circle enabling a new British No.1 in the ATP rankings.

At the Stuttgart Open, Jack Draper claimed his first tour title after fighting back to beat Matteo Berrettini in the final.

A special Sunday for British tennis ✨????@jackdraper0 & @katiecboulter became the first British man & woman to win Tour titles on the same day since Roger Taylor & Ann Jones on April 18, 1971 ???????? pic.twitter.com/zCRlzUt703 — LTA (@the_LTA) June 17, 2024

It was third time lucky for Draper, who had lost his two previous main tour finals on the hard courts of Sofia and Adelaide.

As a result of his victory, Draper has risen nine places to a new career-high ranking of world No.31, overtaking Cameron Norrie to become British No.1 for the first time. The 22-year-old is the youngest man to become British No.1 since Andy Murray in 2009.

The other main tour winner of the week was a more familiar face in Alex de Minaur, who claimed his ninth ATP title at the tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

De Minaur is also now at a career-high ranking of No.7, leapfrogging Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz.

Big Movers

Although he was beaten in the Stuttgart Open final, the aforementioned Berrettini is the biggest upward mover of the week inside the top 100.

It was only the Italian’s fifth tournament of the year, having struggled with injuries and illness.

But when on the matchcourt, Berrettini has thrived having reached finals in Phoenix and Stuttgart, as well as winning the title on the clay of Marrakech.

Consequently, Berrettini has now climbed another 30 places upto world No.65, as he looks a real threat once again ahead of Wimbledon.

It was also a positive week for Brandon Nakashima, who reached his first main tour grass court semi-final in Stuttgart before being beaten by eventual champion Draper.

The American has now risen another seven spots up the rankings to No.63.

While the grass court season is now underway, there were also some ATP Challenger events taking place on clay, with both Luciano Darderi (+7 to No.34) and Hugo Gaston (+13 to No.69) taking advantage after winning the titles in Perugia and Lyon, respectively.

Another trophy lift ???? ????@Lucianodarderi_ becomes the third player to win a title on both the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour this year!#ATPChallenger | @atptour pic.twitter.com/9Wgue2JIyz — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) June 16, 2024

Some of the other significant upward movers in the ATP rankings this week include Sumit Nagal (+6 to No.71), Aleksandar Vukic (+7 to No.80), Daniel Altmaier (+7 to No.82), James Duckworth (+13 to No.88), Denis Shapovalov (+6 to No.111), Hamad Medjedovic (+11 to No.120), Juan Manuel Cerundolo (+27 to No.154), Billy Harris (+21 to No.162) and Gijs Brouwer (+41 to No.191).

It was another poor week for Andy Murray, who exited the first round of the Stuttgart Open after a straight sets defeat to Marcos Giron.

As a result, the Brit has dropped his points from winning the Nottingham Challenger title last year and fallen a further 32 places to exit the top 100 for the first time since 2022 (No.129).

However, Murray was not the only big faller of the week, with Jan-Lennard Struff (-6 to No.41), Jordan Thompson (-6 to No.43), Marton Fucsovics (-13 to No.68), Christopher O’Connell (-7 to No.75), Emil Ruusuvuori (-15 to No.87), Arthur Cazaux (-15 to No.90), Rinky Hijikata (-18 to No.98), Richard Gasquet (-7 to No.123) and Felipe Meligeni Alves (-21 to No.149) also slipping down the rankings.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (17/06/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after the first week of grass court action:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner 18 9,480 2 Carlos Alcaraz 17 8,580 3 Novak Djokovic 18 8,360 4 Alexander Zverev 25 6,885 5 Daniil Medvedev 18 6,485 6 Andrey Rublev 24 4,710 7 Alex de Minaur ↑2 25 4,085 8 Casper Ruud ↓1 24 4,025 9 Hubert Hurkacz ↓1 23 3,950 10 Grigor Dimitrov 21 3,775 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 3,740 12 Taylor Fritz 24 3,090 13 Tommy Paul 24 2,750 14 Ben Shelton 25 2,590 15 Holger Rune 23 2,540 16 Ugo Humbert 28 2,300 17 Alexander Bublik 27 2,180 18 Felix Auger-Aliassime 23 2,075 19 Sebastian Baez 28 2,030 20 Nicolas Jarry 24 1,905

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (17/06/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

After winning his second grass court title, Alex de Minaur has put himself in an even stronger position in the race to Turin:

1. Jannik Sinner – 5300 points

2. Alexander Zverev – 4385 points

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 3900 points

4. Casper Ruud – 3435 points

5. Daniil Medvedev – 3150 points

6. Alex de Minaur (↑1) – 2505 points

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (↓1) – 2465 points

8. Andrey Rublev – 2220 points

9. Grigor Dimitrov – 2075 points

10. Novak Djokovic – 1860 points

Next week

The grass court season is getting even stronger this week, with two ATP 500 events taking place this week in Halle and at the iconic Queen’s Club.

Queen’s sees Carlos Alcaraz return after his Roland Garros triumph, looking to defend his title from the likes of De Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov and Taylor Fritz.

There are also plenty of Brits in action, with Draper looking to continue his momentum on from Stuttgart and Murray set to say farewell to the tournament where he is a record five-time singles champion.

In Halle, Jannik Sinner is the top seed in his first tournament since becoming world No.1.

However, the Italian will also face some tough competition from the likes of Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and defending champion Alexander Bublik.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

