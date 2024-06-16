Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch ATP Queen’s, WTA Berlin and much more!

The grass court season is going to a new level next week, with three 500 level events including the ATP tournament at Queen’s Club and a stacked WTA field in Berlin.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff:

How can you watch ATP Queen’s?

Queen’s Club hosts one of the most iconic events on the tennis calendar, and has been awarded the ATP 500 tournament of the year in both 2022 and 2023.

This is reflected in the lineup, with Carlos Alcaraz returning as the top seed to defend his title.

It will be Alcaraz’s first tournament since winning Roland Garros, and he will face tough competition from the likes of last year’s runner-up Alex de Minaur, 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune and the American trio of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton.

Record five-time champion Andy Murray will also be present at the iconic event after receiving a wildcard, in what is expected to be his final appearance at the tournament.

You can watch the Queen’s Club Championships on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the iconic British grass court tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch WTA Berlin?

The biggest WTA tournament of the week takes place in Berlin, featuring eight of the top 10 ranked players.

Coco Gauff is the top seed in the German capital, after world No.1 Iga Swiatek withdrew due to fatigue, and will be joined by two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Last year’s winner Petra Kvitova is not in Berlin to defend her title as she is currently pregnant, but 2023 runner-up Donna Vekic has returned in a bid to go one better this year.

There are also two former champions featuring in the draw in Ons Jabeur and Liudmila Samsonova, but they will face tough competition from the likes of Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula.

Wildcards have been awarded to multiple-time major winners Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, as well as 2022 Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier.

You can watch the Berlin Ladies Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as in other areas of Europe.

For more information on how to watch the stacked tournament in the German capital in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

How can you watch ATP Halle?

The third 500 level event taking place this week is also in Germany, for the 31st edition of the ATP tournament in Halle.

This prestigious event has been dominated by the now-retired Roger Federer in the 21st century, who won the singles title a record 10 times!

Last year saw a very different champion, with the unorthodox Alexander Bublik beating Andrey Rublev to claim his first and only grass court title to date.

However, the Kazakhstani is up against the odds to defend his crown this year, with top seed Jannik Sinner set to play his first tournament since becoming World No.1.

Sinner has never actually won a grass court title, but will fancy his chances after reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon last year.

Some of the other big names featuring in the draw include 2022 champion Hubert Hurkacz, former finalists Daniil Medvedev and the aforementioned Rublev, as well as Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini.

You can watch the Halle Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as in other areas of Europe, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch WTA Birmingham?

It would not be a week in the grass court season without a main tour level event being held in the United Kingdom, and this week Birmingham is taking the reigns for a WTA 250 headlined by top seed and defending champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Last year, Ostapenko beat Barbora Krejcikova in the final, with there being a potential of that occurring again as the Czech has also returned as the second seed.

However, Krejcikova will need a change in form and fitness for that to happen, with the 2021 Roland Garros champion currently on a five match losing streak.

Other top seeds in the second city include British hopeful Katie Boulter, Sorana Cirstea, Elise Mertens and Leylah Fernandez.

There is also a strong lineup of wildcards, with former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, and home favourites Harriet Dart and Heather Watson all being awarded one.

You can watch every match of the Birmingham Classic on Tennis Channel UK in the United Kingdom, with BBC iPlayer also showcasing all Centre Court matches.

For more information on how to watch the British grass court season in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

