Andy Murray reveals where it would be ‘more fitting’ for him to retire

Andy Murray has given the biggest indication yet as to where he might end his career later this year, after the Brit was announced to take part in a fifth Olympic Games.

Murray has been very open this year about the fact that he is unlikely to continue playing after the summer, bringing an end to his 19-year career.

And after being announced as part of Great Britain’s tennis squad for the Paris Olympics, alongside Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans in the men’s singles lineup, Murray has further indicated where his final tournament could be.

“Probably if I was going to finish my career I would rather finish at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games,” revealed Murray. “To me that would probably be more fitting.”

He continued, “I’ve had amazing experiences and memories from Wimbledon, but also being part of British Olympics teams. To get a chance to compete at a fifth one is a reason to stay motivated and continue playing. Like I said, a lot of it is based on results and physically how I’m feeling as well.”

Ready to represent @TeamGB ???? The start of the Great Britain Tennis Team for @Paris2024 ???????? pic.twitter.com/orSYJcl6C3 — LTA (@the_LTA) June 16, 2024

Murray has had great success over the years at the Olympics, as the only tennis player in history to win gold medals at back-to-back Games (London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016).

The 37-year-old also won silver alongside Laura Robson in the mixed doubles event in London, and is expected to compete in men’s doubles with Dan Evans in the French capital.

Before Murray can think about the Paris Games, he is set to compete at Queen’s Club for a final time this week, with his opening match against qualifier Alexei Popyrin taking place tomorrow.

Inside the baseline…

It is great that Andy Murray has been announced as one of the ITF’s wildcards for the Games, but hardly surprising as he is a three-time Grand Slam finalist and multiple Olympic medal winner. Although clay is not Murray’s best surface, there does seem something fitting about him saying goodbye to the sport at an iconic tennis venue like Roland Garros, in an event where he has been so successful over the years.

READ NEXT – Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch ATP Queen’s, WTA Berlin and much more!

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner