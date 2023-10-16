ATP Rankings (16/10/23): Hurkacz hikes as Thiem tumbles

The penultimate Masters 1000 event of the year in Shanghai has had a dramatic update on the ATP rankings, but who has benefited and who has suffered?

With the Shanghai Masters concluding yesterday, the ATP rankings have returned back to being updated on the traditional Monday.

Hubert Hurkacz was the victor in Shanghai after beating Andrey Rublev in the final, with the Pole back on the verge of returning to the top 10.

Some of the other beneficiaries from the Shanghai Masters include Grigor Dimitrov, Sebastian Korda and Ben Shelton.

Big Movers

The biggest upward mover inside the ATP top 100 over the past couple of weeks is Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, who rises 26 places to a new career-high of No.65 after reaching his maiden Masters 1000 quarter-final.

It is not the first time that the 24-year-old has shown signs of promise this year, with Marozsan being one of only seven men to beat Carlos Alcaraz.

Moving away from Shanghai, Tomas Machac has also continued his impressive form on the ATP Challenger tour, winning 12-matches in a row on his way to a second consecutive title in France.

As a result, the young Czech has been rewarded with a new career-high ranking of No.81 in the world.

🇨🇿 💪 Tomas Machac wins his 6th career Challenger title after defeating Fery 6-3, 6-4 in the @OpenVendee final!#ATPChallenger | @jsmeceskytenis pic.twitter.com/Zug4MbNpNE — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) October 8, 2023

There are also new career-highs for Nicolas Jarry (No.21), the aforementioned Korda (No.23) and Mackenzie McDonald (No.37), amongst others.

It has not been such a beneficial week for Dominic Thiem, who lost in the second round of the Bratislava Challenger to eventual champion Gabriel Diallo.

The 2020 US Open champion has therefore been unable to defend many points from his run to the semi-final of the ATP 250 event in Gijon last year and has dropped 14 places back down to No.86 in the world.

Thiem will have more points to defend this week in Antwerp, where he also reached the semi-final in 2022.

There have also been significant falls in the rankings for Roberto Bautista-Agut (-10), Miomir Kecmanovic (-9), Bernabe Zapata Miralles (-10), Arthur Rinderknech (-14), Quentin Halys (-11) and Michael Mmoh (-15).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (16/10/23)

Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 18 11,045 2 Carlos Alcaraz 18 8,805 3 Daniil Medvedev 22 7,355 4 Jannik Sinner 22 5,000 5 Andrey Rublev 25 4,765 6 Holger Rune 22 4,605 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 4,360 8 Casper Ruud 24 3,685 9 Alexander Zverev 23 3,460 10 Taylor Fritz 27 3,410 11 Hubert Hurkacz 23 2,900 12 Tommy Paul 26 2,705 13 Alex de Minaur 25 2,650 14 Frances Tiafoe 23 2,355 15 Karen Khachanov 21 2,340 16 Grigor Dimitrov 24 2,195 17 Felix Auger-Aliassime 22 2,100 18 Cameron Norrie 25 1,985 19 Ben Shelton 27 1,865 20 Lorenzo Musetti 27 1,845

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (05/10/23)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight players from the tennis season.

Turin is the host once again in 2023 with the event beginning on the 12th November, meaning that the fight for ranking points is hotter than ever.

There are now four singles players officially confirmed to have qualified for the year-end event, with Rublev just whiskers away from securing his status for a fourth consecutive year.

Here is how the race to the ATP Finals currently stands:

1. Novak Djokovic – 8945 points (Qualified)

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 8445 points (Qualified)

3. Daniil Medvedev – 6935 points (Qualified)

4. Jannik Sinner – 4945 points (Qualified)

5. Andrey Rublev – 4275 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 3615 points

7. Alexander Zverev – 3415 points

8. Holger Rune – 3110 points

—————————————————-

9. Taylor Fritz – 2965 points

10. Casper Ruud – 2795 points

Next week

It is set to be a busy week on the ATP Tour, with three events taking place in Tokyo (ATP 500), Antwerp (ATP 250) and Stockholm (ATP 250).

Featuring in these tournaments are the majority of those hoping to either solidify or break into the top eight places in the ATP race, as they look to secure a spot in Turin.

The Japan Open is the most hotly contested, as it features 11 of the top 20 ATP players, with Tokyo Olympics champion Alexander Zverev already eliminated.

READ MORE – Japan Open 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour.

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1200 720 360 180 90 45 10 25 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 600 360 180 90 45 10 (25) (10) 25 (16) ATP 500 500 300 180 90 45 (20) 20 (10) ATP 250 250 150 90 45 20 (5) 12 (5)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

