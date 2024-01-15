ATP Rankings (15/01/24): Jack continues jump, Gasquet’s historic run ends

The Australian Open may be underway, but the ATP rankings still needed one final update after last weeks ongoings on the tour.

It was a week of first-time ATP title winners, with Jiri Lehecka and Alejandro Tabilo victorious in Adelaide and Auckland, respectively.

Lehecka beat British hope Jack Draper in the final, who has reached back-to-back finals on the tour to move closer to getting back inside the top 50.

Big Movers

The aforementioned Tabilo is unsurprisingly the biggest mover of the week, with the Chilean qualifier climbing 33 places to a new career-high of No.49 after his success in New Zealand.

Tabilo was as low as No.190 in the world last year, so has made some major movements back up the rankings to become the Chilean No.2.

However, he has not managed to translate this form to the Australian Open, losing in a first round five-setter to American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Other significant upward movers inside the top 100 this week include both Lehecka (+9 to No.23) and Draper (+7 to No.55), as well as Daniel Altmaier (+7 to No.50), Taro Daniel (+16 to No.58), Alexander Muller (+6 to No.73) and Luca Van Assche (+8 to No.79).

There was also history made in terms of players falling down the rankings, with ATP veteran Richard Gasquet dropping 55 places to move outside of the top 100 for the first time since April 2005.

The Frenchman was inside the top 100 for 956 consecutive weeks, which was the longest active streak, with it coming to an end after he was unable to defend his champion points in Auckland.

One to watch 👀#NextGenATPFinals runner-up @ArthurFils1 knocks out defending champion Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4 to book his spot in the second round.@ASB_Classic | #ASBClassic pic.twitter.com/eynj9WN0KQ — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 9, 2024

Gasquet was not the only player to take a vast drop down the rankings, with Roberto Bautista Agut (-21 to No.72), Thanasi Kokkinakis (-12 to No.80) and Constant Lestienne (-15 to No.99) also doing so.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (15/01/24)

Here is the full breakdown of the top 20 players in the ATP rankings:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 19 11,055 2 Carlos Alcaraz 18 8,855 3 Daniil Medvedev 21 7,555 4 Jannik Sinner 22 6,490 5 Andrey Rublev 24 5,010 6 Alexander Zverev 27 4,275 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 4,025 8 Holger Rune 23 3,815 9 Hubert Hurkacz 24 3,320 10 Alex de Minaur 25 2,950 11 Casper Ruud 23 2,910 12 Taylor Fritz 26 2,840 13 Grigor Dimitrov 23 2,775 14 Tommy Paul 26 2,670 15 Karen Khachanov 21 2,430 16 Ben Shelton 27 2,225 17 Frances Tiafoe 22 2,100 18 Nicolas Jarry 23 1,870 19 Adrian Mannarino 30 1,765 20 Ugo Humbert 28 1,765

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (08/01/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Turin is the host once again in 2024, with some surprise names currently towards the top of the race:

1. Alejandro Tabilo – 378 points

2. Alexander Zverev – 345 points

3. Andrey Rublev – 300 points

4. Alex de Minaur – 275 points

5. Grigor Dimitrov & Jiri Lehecka – 260 points

7. Emil Ruusuvuori – 215 points

8. Valentin Vacherot – 195 points

9. Taro Daniel – 188 points

10. Zizou Bergs – 185 points

Next week

The next couple of weeks are almost centered entirely around the Australian Open, with it being the first major opportunity of the year for players to make career changing jumps in the rankings.

Novak Djokovic is the top seed, having not lost at the tournament since 2018, and kicked off his campaign for a historic 11th title in winning fashion yesterday.

His biggest rivals for the crown are likely to be the next three seeds in Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, with only the Spaniard beating Djokovic at a major tournament last year.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

