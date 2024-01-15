ATP Rankings (15/01/24): Jack continues jump, Gasquet’s historic run ends
The Australian Open may be underway, but the ATP rankings still needed one final update after last weeks ongoings on the tour.
It was a week of first-time ATP title winners, with Jiri Lehecka and Alejandro Tabilo victorious in Adelaide and Auckland, respectively.
Lehecka beat British hope Jack Draper in the final, who has reached back-to-back finals on the tour to move closer to getting back inside the top 50.
Big Movers
The aforementioned Tabilo is unsurprisingly the biggest mover of the week, with the Chilean qualifier climbing 33 places to a new career-high of No.49 after his success in New Zealand.
Tabilo was as low as No.190 in the world last year, so has made some major movements back up the rankings to become the Chilean No.2.
However, he has not managed to translate this form to the Australian Open, losing in a first round five-setter to American Aleksandar Kovacevic.
Other significant upward movers inside the top 100 this week include both Lehecka (+9 to No.23) and Draper (+7 to No.55), as well as Daniel Altmaier (+7 to No.50), Taro Daniel (+16 to No.58), Alexander Muller (+6 to No.73) and Luca Van Assche (+8 to No.79).
There was also history made in terms of players falling down the rankings, with ATP veteran Richard Gasquet dropping 55 places to move outside of the top 100 for the first time since April 2005.
The Frenchman was inside the top 100 for 956 consecutive weeks, which was the longest active streak, with it coming to an end after he was unable to defend his champion points in Auckland.
Gasquet was not the only player to take a vast drop down the rankings, with Roberto Bautista Agut (-21 to No.72), Thanasi Kokkinakis (-12 to No.80) and Constant Lestienne (-15 to No.99) also doing so.
ATP Rankings Top 20 (15/01/24)
Here is the full breakdown of the top 20 players in the ATP rankings:
|Ranking
|Player
|Tournaments Played
|Points
|1
|Novak Djokovic
|19
|11,055
|2
|Carlos Alcaraz
|18
|8,855
|3
|Daniil Medvedev
|21
|7,555
|4
|Jannik Sinner
|22
|6,490
|5
|Andrey Rublev
|24
|5,010
|6
|Alexander Zverev
|27
|4,275
|7
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|24
|4,025
|8
|Holger Rune
|23
|3,815
|9
|Hubert Hurkacz
|24
|3,320
|10
|Alex de Minaur
|25
|2,950
|11
|Casper Ruud
|23
|2,910
|12
|Taylor Fritz
|26
|2,840
|13
|Grigor Dimitrov
|23
|2,775
|14
|Tommy Paul
|26
|2,670
|15
|Karen Khachanov
|21
|2,430
|16
|Ben Shelton
|27
|2,225
|17
|Frances Tiafoe
|22
|2,100
|18
|Nicolas Jarry
|23
|1,870
|19
|Adrian Mannarino
|30
|1,765
|20
|Ugo Humbert
|28
|1,765
For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website
Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (08/01/24)
The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.
Turin is the host once again in 2024, with some surprise names currently towards the top of the race:
1. Alejandro Tabilo – 378 points
2. Alexander Zverev – 345 points
3. Andrey Rublev – 300 points
4. Alex de Minaur – 275 points
5. Grigor Dimitrov & Jiri Lehecka – 260 points
7. Emil Ruusuvuori – 215 points
8. Valentin Vacherot – 195 points
9. Taro Daniel – 188 points
10. Zizou Bergs – 185 points
Next week
The next couple of weeks are almost centered entirely around the Australian Open, with it being the first major opportunity of the year for players to make career changing jumps in the rankings.
Novak Djokovic is the top seed, having not lost at the tournament since 2018, and kicked off his campaign for a historic 11th title in winning fashion yesterday.
His biggest rivals for the crown are likely to be the next three seeds in Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, with only the Spaniard beating Djokovic at a major tournament last year.
ATP Rankings rules
ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.
Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.
ATP rankings points awarded/tournament
The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:
|Tournament category
|W
|F
|SF
|QF
|R16
|R32
|R64
|R128
|Q
|ATP Tour
|Grand Slam
|2000
|1300
|800
|400
|200
|100
|50
|10
|30
|ATP Finals
|+900
(1500 max)
|+400
(1000 max)
|200 for each round robin match win
(600 max)
|ATP Masters 1000
|1000
|650
|400
|200
|100
|50
|10 (30)
|(10)
|30 (20)
|ATP 500
|500
|330
|200
|100
|50
|(25)
|25 (16)
|ATP 250
|250
|165
|100
|50
|25
|(13)
|13 (8)
Admissible tournaments
To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.
That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.
Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:
- 4 Grand Slams
- 8 Masters 1000
- 7 ‘Best Other’ performances
The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.
An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.
