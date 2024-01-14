Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the Australian Open

The Australian Open has officially got underway with its first ever Sunday start, and many of you are probably wondering how you can get in on all of the action.

So we, at Tennishead, have provided all the information for you to watch the first major of 2024:

How can you watch the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic began his campaign for a historic 11th Australian Open and 25th Grand Slam title in successful fashion, beating teenage qualifier Dino Prizmic in a four hour battle earlier this evening in Melbourne.

This was followed by women’s singles defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who dominated her 18-year-old qualifier opponent, Ella Seidel, losing only one game on Rod Laver Arena.

Still to come in Melbourne is Carlos Alcaraz, who will make only his third appearance at the tournament on Tuesday, with two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev beginning his campaign on Monday.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek has began her year down under in scintillating form, winning all five of her singles matches at the United Cup, and will be hoping to translate this into her tricky first round match against 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin.

There are also plenty of returning faces in the women’s draw, with former champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber coming back from maternity leave.

Emma Raducanu will also be making her Grand Slam return, following eight months on the injury sidelines after undergoing surgeries to both wrists and a minor procedure on her left ankle.

You can watch the Australian Open on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the United Kingdom, Channel9 in Australia and on ESPN in the United States of America.

To see the official broadcaster in your location, visit the Australian Open website here.

