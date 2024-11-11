ATP Rankings (11/11/24): Denis Shapovalov boosted by first title in five years

There is just one week of the main 2024 season to go, with tournaments in Belgrade and Metz having an impact on this week’s ATP rankings update.

Last week saw two more unlikely names in the winner’s circle, with Denis Shapovalov and Benjamin Bonzi lifting ATP 250 titles in Belgrade and Metz, respectively.

Big Movers

Shapovalov is a former top 10 player and Wimbledon semi-finalist, but has not won a title since 2019 and was ranked as low as No.140 back in July.

The Canadian has found a bit more form lately, epitomised by his run to the title in the Serbian capital that concluded with a final victory over home favourite Hamad Medjedovic.

As a result, Shapovalov has risen 22 places and is on the brink of returning to the top 50 at World No.56.

The other ATP 250 champion of the week came in Metz, where the aforementioned Bonzi claimed his first main tour title after beating the resurgent Cameron Norrie in the final.

Bonzi was ranked outside the top 180 earlier this year, but has now won 21 of his last 22 matches that includes winning two Challenger titles and his latest triumph in Metz.

Following his success in Metz, the Frenchman is the biggest upward mover inside the top 100 this week after climbing an impressive 46 places upto No.78.

🏆 Two Challenger titles

🏆 One ATP 250 title An incredible month pushes @BenjaminBonzi back into the Top 100 for the first time since January! #ATPChallenger | @atptour pic.twitter.com/S6iKXCD9X3 — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 11, 2024

There was also a big name triumphing on the Challenger Tour, with former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori claiming the title in Helsinki.

Nishikori was ranked as low as No.581 back in July after struggling with a variety of different injuries, but has found some fitness and form in the past few months.

Consequently, the Japanese star is now closing in on the top 100 after rising 25 places upto World No.107.

The smile of a champion 🏆😃@keinishikori collects his 8️⃣th career Challenger Tour title and first since June 2023!#ATPChallenger | @atptour pic.twitter.com/bwEYf21fGb — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 10, 2024

Some of the other significant upward movers this week include Jiri Lehecka (+3 to No.28), Cameron Norrie (+7 to No.50), Quentin Halys (+11 to No.73), Aleksandar Kovacevic (+9 to No.92), Chris Eubanks (+9 to No.109), Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (+9 to No.110), Hamad Medjedovic (+44 to No.112), Laslo Djere (+25 to No.116), Vit Kopriva (+18 to No.131), Lukas Klein (+16 to No.137), Elmer Moeller (+18 to No.154), Alex Bolt (+19 to No.160) and Marin Cilic (+12 to No.184).

One of the players to fare less positively in the latest rankings update is Adrian Mannarino, who lifted the title in Sofia last year.

Mannarino was unable to defend any of those ranking points last week after losing in the first round in Metz to Yunchaokete Bu, and has now dropped 14 places down to No.68.

Other players who did well at this stage last year, but were unable to back it up also includes Alexander Shevchenko (-16 to No.80), Fabio Fognini (-9 to No.83), Pavel Kotov (-10 to No.85), Sumit Nagal (-10 to No.93), Dominik Koepfer (-9 to No.96), Marton Fucsovics (-9 to No.100), Harold Mayot (-10 to No.117), Luca Van Assche (-16 to No.128), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (-18 to No.145) and Stan Wawrinka (-14 to No.162).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (11/11/24)

Here is the latest update of the top 20 in the ATP rankings, with Novak Djokovic dropping 1300 points from winning the ATP Finals last year:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner 16 10,330 2 Alexander Zverev 20 7,315 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 6,810 4 Daniil Medvedev 16 4,830 5 Taylor Fritz ↑1 21 4,300 6 Novak Djokovic ↓1 18 3,910 7 Casper Ruud 24 3,855 8 Andrey Rublev ↑1 26 3,760 9 Alex de Minaur ↓1 22 3,745 10 Grigor Dimitrov 19 3,350 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas ↑1 22 3,165 12 Tommy Paul ↑1 21 3,145 13 Holger Rune ↓2 23 3,025 14 Ugo Humbert 26 2,765 15 Jack Draper 22 2,685 16 Hubert Hurkacz 20 2,640 17 Lorenzo Musetti 29 2,600 18 Frances Tiafoe 26 2,585 19 Karen Khachanov 24 2,410 20 Arthur Fils 26 2,355

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Next week

The race to qualify for the ATP Finals is now over, and the top eight singles players and doubles teams are currently competing in Turin.

This event has already thrown up a surprise, with the out-of-form Casper Ruud beating Carlos Alcaraz for the first time to put the Spaniard at risk of advancing.

Daniil Medvedev also faces an uphill battle as a former ATP Finals champion, after losing his opening round-robin match to Taylor Fritz.

While home favourite and World No.1 Jannik Sinner made a positive start to his campaign in Turin, beating tournament debutant Alex de Minaur last night.

There are also Challenger Tour events taking place over the next week in Canada, France, Japan, Uruguay and USA.

READ MORE – Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the ATP Finals and Billie Jean King Cup Finals!

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

READ NEXT – Daniil Medvedev: I feel zero pleasure being on the court

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner