ATP Rankings (10/06/24): Jannik Sinner crowned World No.1, as Andy Murray descends

The past two weeks at Roland Garros have had a huge impact on the ATP rankings, including a 29th World No.1 being crowned.

Carlos Alcaraz was the victor at the Paris major, after beating Alexander Zverev in five sets to become the youngest man in history to win Grand Slam singles titles on every surface.

Although Jannik Sinner did not win the title in the French capital, reaching the semi-final enabled him to climb up to the top of the rankings after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament at the quarter-final stage due to injury.

The 22-year-old is the first singles player from Italy to reach the summit of the rankings.

Big Movers

Despite the focus being on Roland Garros, the biggest riser into the top 100 this week is Lloyd Harris, who lost in the second qualifying round.

In the second week of the Paris major, Harris elected to compete at the grass court Challenger tournament in Surbiton and went onto claim his first title on the surface.

As a result, the South African has risen 34 places to climb back into the top 100 for the first time since 2022 at world No.98.

Corentin Moutet achieved his best ever result at his home major this year, reaching the fourth round before falling to the aforementioned Jannik Sinner.

The unorthodox Frenchman is now closing in on a top 50 debut, jumping 23 spots upto No.56.

One of the other surprise breakout stars from Roland Garros this year was Zizou Bergs, with the Belgian winning his first two Grand Slam main draw matches after qualifying for the tournament.

The 25-year-old has consequently broken into the top 100 for the first time, rising 23 places to No.81.

Some of the other beneficiaries in the ATP rankings this week are Jan-Lennard Struff (+6 to No.35), Brandon Nakashima (+14 to No.70), Thiago Monteiro (+10 to No.76), Sumit Nagal (+18 to No.77), Alexandre Muller (+12 to No.78), Maximilian Marterer (+15 to No.86), Stan Wawrinka (+5 to No.93), Gregoire Barrere (+9 to No.103), Damir Dzumhur (+17 to No.111), Richard Gasquet (+8 to No.116), Jozef Kovalik (+26 to No.119) and Jesper de Jong (+29 to No.147).

In what is expected to be the final few months of his decorated career, Andy Murray is the biggest faller inside the top 100 this week.

After suffering a first round defeat at Roland Garros and electing to skip defending his title in Surbiton, the three-time major winner has fallen 22 places down to No.97.

Borna Coric has also continued his drop this week, slipping a further 15 places down the rankings to No.88 after losing five out of his last six matches.

Other significant declines this week include Cameron Norrie (-6 to No.39), Sebastian Ofner (-7 to No.52), Lorenzo Sonego (-9 to No.58), Facundo Diaz Acosta (-9 to No.64), Thiago Seyboth Wild (-13 to No.71), Aslan Karatsev (-10 to No.92), Fabio Fognini (-8 to No.101), Yoshihito Nishioka (-34 to No.104), Adam Walton (-11 to No.107),Francisco Comesana (-21 to No.120), Diego Schwartzman (-22 to No.163) and Juan Pablo Varillas (-52 to No.169).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (10/06/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after the past fortnight in Paris, with both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz leapfrogging Novak Djokovic:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner ↑1 19 9,525 2 Carlos Alcaraz ↑1 17 8,580 3 Novak Djokovic ↓2 18 8,360 4 Alexander Zverev 25 6,885 5 Daniil Medvedev 19 6,485 6 Andrey Rublev 24 4,710 7 Casper Ruud 24 4,025 8 Hubert Hurkacz 24 3,995 9 Alex de Minaur ↑2 25 3,845 10 Grigor Dimitrov 21 3,775 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas ↓2 25 3,740 12 Taylor Fritz 25 3,090 13 Tommy Paul ↑1 24 2,710 14 Ben Shelton ↑1 24 2,590 15 Holger Rune ↓2 23 2,540 16 Ugo Humbert 28 2,250 17 Alexander Bublik 27 2,150 18 Felix Auger-Aliassime ↑3 23 2,075 19 Sebastian Baez ↑1 28 2,030 20 Nicolas Jarry ↓1 24 1,905

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (10/06/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

After claiming his third Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, Carlos Alcaraz has solidified his place in the race to Turin:

1. Jannik Sinner – 5300 points

2. Alexander Zverev – 4385 points

3. Carlos Alcaraz (↑4) – 3900 points

4. Casper Ruud (↑1) – 3435 points

5. Daniil Medvedev (↓2) – 3150 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2465 points

7. Alex de Minaur (↑1) – 2255 points

8. Andrey Rublev (↓3) – 2220 points

9. Grigor Dimitrov – 2075 points

10. Novak Djokovic (↑2) – 1860 points

Next week

Tennis is the sport that never stops, with the main grass court season getting underway this week in Stuttgart and s-Hertogenbosch.

Both are ATP 250 level events, with Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton as the top two seeds in Stuttgart, while Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul lead the field in the Netherlands.

Andy Murray is also set to compete in Stuttgart this week, in what appears likely to be the final grass court season of his career.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

