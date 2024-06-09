Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch ATP Stuttgart, WTA Nottingham & much more!

The grass court season is ready to get underway, with three events taking place next week including ATP Stuttgart and WTA Nottingham.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the likes of Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu:

How can you watch ATP/WTA ‘s-Hertogenbosch?

Although there are only three events taking place next week on the main tours, the venue in ‘s-Hertogenbosch is actually hosting both an ATP and WTA field.

Headlining the men’s field is Alex de Minaur, who will look to continue his good form after achieving a best ever result at Roland Garros.

De Minaur will be joined by other top seeds including Tommy Paul, Ugo Humbert and Karen Khachanov, as well as former champions Roberto Bautista-Agut (2014), Adrian Mannarino (2019), Tim van Rijthoven (2022) and Tallon Griekspoor (2023).

Ekaterina Alexandrova has won the women’s singles title in both 2022 and 2023, but will need a change of form if she is to achieve the hat-trick, having lost seven of her last eight matches.

Not only that, but Alexandrova will have to contest with a strong field that includes the returning Jessica Pegula and Ludmilla Samsonova.

The WTA 250 tournament will also see Naomi Osaka, who received a wildcard, play her first grass court tournament in five years.

However, the former world No.1 will have a tricky test when she takes on fourth seed Elise Mertens in the first round.

???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???? Naomi Osaka was paired with Elise Mertens in the WTA draw. Tallon Griekspoor faces Miomir Kecmanović in the ATP tournament.#LibemaOpen #LO2024 pic.twitter.com/LMFxYZwlRb — Libéma Open???? (@LibemaOpen) June 8, 2024

You can watch both the ATP and WTA editions of the Libema Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as in other parts of Europe, with the men’s tournament also available on Tennis TV.

For more information on how to watch some of the first grass court action in your location, visit either the official ATP website here or the official WTA website here.

READ MORE – Libema Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

How can you watch ATP Stuttgart?

Stuttgart hosts the other main ATP event of the week, with Roland Garros runner-up Alexander Zverev currently sitting in the draw as the top seed.

Also featuring in the singles field is Ben Shelton, Alexander Bublik, defending champion Frances Tiafoe, two-time winner Matteo Berrettini and former No.1 Andy Murray.

Murray is beginning what appears to be his final grass court season, with a potential second round match against fellow Brit Jack Draper looming.

Wildcards have been awarded to 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov, Next-Gen Finals Hamad Medjedovic and home player Henri Squire.

You can watch the Stuttgart Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the German 250 tournament in your country, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch WTA Nottingham?

The main British grass court season will get underway in Nottingham next week, with both a WTA Tour event and an ATP Challenger.

Last year saw Katie Boulter win a first main tour title at her home event, and she will look to retain as the third seed this year.

However, the 27-year-old faces tough opposition with two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur as the top seed.

Nottingham also sees the return of Emma Raducanu, who will be playing her first grass court tournament since 2022 after missing last year following surgery to both wrists and her left ankle.

Other top seeds in the field include former world No.1 Karolina Pliskova and Marta Kostyuk, with the latter receiving a late wildcard as the second seed.

Kostyuk is the only non-Brit to be awarded a wildcard, with the aforementioned Raducanu, Heather Watson and Fran Jones being given the others.

Main draw at Nottingham (WTA 250), where Ons Jabeur and Marta Kostyuk are the top seeds. Emma Raducanu back in action, faces a qualifier in 1R. pic.twitter.com/W5KUMZX6hx — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 8, 2024

In the men’s Challenger field, Brits Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are the top two seeds, with teenage sensation Joao Fonseca also featuring.

You can watch every match of the Nottingham Open on Tennis Channel UK in the United Kingdom, with BBC iPlayer also showcasing all Centre Court matches.

For more information on how to watch the start of the British grass court season in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

READ NEXT: Iga Swiatek reflects on ’emotional’ fourth Roland Garros title

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner