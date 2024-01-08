ATP Rankings (08/01/24): Demon breaks new ground, Berrettini continues drop

The first week of the 2024 season has been completed, which means that the ATP rankings have been altered once again. And we have all the updates from historic debuts, to more disappointment for a former Wimbledon finalist.

There were two ATP tournaments on the calendar over the past week, alongside the United Cup which was won by a German team lead by Alexander Zverev.

In Brisbane, Grigor Dimitrov returned to the winners circle after six years without a title and his good friend Andrey Rublev was also successful after beating Emil Ruusuvuori to claim his 15th ATP title.

Perhaps the biggest news of them all is Alex de Minaur making his top 10 debut, becoming the first Australian man to do so since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006.

It was an impressive week for the 24-year-old at the United Cup, beating world No.1 Novak Djokovic and Zverev in back-to-back singles matches.

Big Movers

De Minaur may be the most noteworthy upward mover, but it is in fact compatriot James Duckworth who rose the most places inside the top 100, after qualifying to reach the quarter-finals in Brisbane.

This result has enabled Duckworth to move up 20 places in the rankings, climbing back inside the top 100 for the first time since 2022.

Other significant upward movers include Sebastian Ofner (+6 to No.37), Jordan Thompson (+8 to No.47), the aforementioned Ruusuvuori (+19 to No.50), Dominik Koepfer (+16 to No.61), Tomas Barrios Vera (+8 to No.95), Liam Broady (+8 to No.100) and Juncheng Shang (+41 to No.142).

Jerry Shang is an ATP semifinalist for the first time! 🫶 The 18-year-old continues his Hong Kong run by ousting No. 3 seed Frances Tiafoe, 6-4, 6-4. 👊 Shang went 0-2 against the American in 2023. pic.twitter.com/xIZOQfmXHg — TENNIS (@Tennis) January 5, 2024

It wasn’t such a great week for everyone, with Matteo Berrettini falling to his lowest ranking since 2018 after further inactivity from the ATP Tour.

The Italian has not competed since the US Open, when he was taken off in a wheelchair after retiring from his second round match, and has now fallen a further 33 places to No.125.

However, all hope is not lost for Berrettini fans, with the 2021 Wimbledon finalist entered to play the Australian Open and is currently in Melbourne right now.

Other significant fallers in the ATP rankings this week include Stan Wawrinka (-7 to No.56), Yoshihito Nishioka (-11 to No.58), Botic Van de Zandschulp (-9 to No.59), Marton Fucsovics (-9 to No.69), Borna Gojo (-19 to No.91), Benjamin Bonzi (-37 to No.110) and Denis Shapovalov (-7 to No.116).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (08/01/24)

Here is the full breakdown of the top 20 players in the ATP rankings:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 19 11,055 2 Carlos Alcaraz 18 8,855 3 Daniil Medvedev 21 7,555 4 Jannik Sinner 22 6,490 5 Andrey Rublev 26 5,010 6 Alexander Zverev 27 4,275 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 4,025 8 Holger Rune 23 3,815 9 Hubert Hurkacz 24 3,320 10 Alex de Minaur 25 2,950 11 Casper Ruud 24 2,910 12 Taylor Fritz 26 2,840 13 Grigor Dimitrov 23 2,775 14 Tommy Paul 26 2,665 15 Karen Khachanov 22 2,475 16 Ben Shelton 27 2,145 17 Frances Tiafoe 22 2,100 18 Nicolas Jarry 22 1,830 19 Cameron Norrie 25 1,810 20 Adrian Mannarino 31 1,765

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (08/01/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Turin is the host once again in 2024, and here is how the race stands after the first week:

1. Alexander Zverev – 335 points

2. Alex de Minaur – 265 points

3. Grigor Dimitrov & Andrey Rublev – 250 points

5. Zizou Bergs – 175 points

6. Holger Rune & Emil Ruusuvuori – 165 points

8. Hubert Hurkacz – 150 points

—————————————————-

9. Alejandro Tabilo – 143 points

10. Dominik Koepfer – 141 points

Next week

The countdown to the Australian Open is on, with qualifying for the first major of 2024 taking place this week, alongside ATP events in Adelaide and Auckland.

Adelaide sees Tommy Paul and Nicolas Jarry as top seeds, with exciting British prospect Jack Draper kicking off his season with a win over fifth seed Sebastian Baez.

In Auckland, world No.16 Ben Shelton is the top seed, as Cameron Norrie looks to avenge his final defeat at the tournament from last year.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

