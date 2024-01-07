Tennis on TV next week: How to watch Australian Open qualifying, the Adelaide International & more!

The first week of the 2024 season has seen lots of exciting returns, defending champions and new faces, as the countdown to the Australian Open continues.

Next week the tennis will continue, with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu and Jessica Pegula all competing.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch from home:

How to watch Australian Open qualifying?

Although most of the top stars gain direct entry to the Australian Open, there are also 16 places in the main draws of both the men’s and women’s singles tournaments that are reserved for qualifiers.

Qualifying is taking place over the coming days, with a total of 256 players competing for 32 precious places at one of the four biggest tournaments of the year.

Some of the top seeds in the men’s qualifying draw include Flavio Cobolli, Hugo Gaston and former top 10 players David Goffin and Diego Schwartzman.

Dayana Yastremska, who is a former No.21, is the top seed in the women’s qualifying draw, with 2021 Australian Open quarter-finalist Hsieh Su-Wei playing her match at the Melbourne major since her run two years ago.

In terms of British interest, there are four men in Australian Open qualifying in the forms of Jan Choinski, Ryan Peniston, Billy Harris and new recruit Oliver Crawford, with Liam Broady having to withdraw through injury.

Sad news for @Liambroady after a great start to 2024 Look forward to seeing you back on court soon 👊 https://t.co/JDXj7DJNT0 — LTA (@the_LTA) January 7, 2024

There are also four British women, with Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, Lily Miyazaki and Fran Jones all hopeful of reaching the main draw.

You can watch Australian Open qualifying on discovery+ in the United Kingdom or on ESPN+ in the United States of America.

How to watch the Adelaide International (WTA 500/ATP 250)?

The Adelaide International is the biggest event on the WTA Tour this week, with the venue also featuring an ATP 250 tournament.

Last year, both singles champions in Adelaide went onto win the Australian Open title, however neither Aryna Sabalenka or Novak Djokovic are back to defend this year.

Elena Rybakina, who is coming off the back of a dominant title run in Brisbane, is the top seed in the women’s field and will be joined by Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova.

A trophy worthy of a smile 😉🏆 Elena Rybakina puts on a masterclass against Aryna Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 to claim career title No.6 in Brisbane!#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/cN0OiJ3r8E — wta (@WTA) January 7, 2024

Wildcards for the WTA 500 event have been awarded to Ajla Tomljanovic, Karolina Pliskova, Paula Badosa and Taylah Preston.

The men’s field is lead by American No.2 Tommy Paul, followed by Nicolas Jarry, 2023 runner-up Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti.

Exciting British prospect Jack Draper is also in the main draw, gearing up to play his first match of the 2024 season after success at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in December.

The only former champion in the draw is local hero Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has been awarded a wildcard alongside fellow Aussie’s Rinky Hijikata and Christopher O’Connell.

WOW…. no words🏆

Love you Adelaide ❤️

A day I’ll never forget pic.twitter.com/Gor0zFElm2 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 15, 2022

You can watch the Adelaide International on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with the ATP tournament also on Tennis TV worldwide.

How to watch the Auckland Classic (ATP 250)?

Coco Gauff defended her title in Auckland this week, and now it is the turn of the men to take to action at the New Zealand tournament.

Exciting young American Ben Shelton is the top seed, with 2023 runner-up Cameron Norrie looking for redemption in his home away from home.

Norrie was beaten in the final by French veteran Richard Gasquet in 2023, with the 37-year-old returning to play compatriot Arthur Fils in the first round.

Gasquet is not the only former champion returning to Auckland this year, with two-time winner Roberto Bautista-Agut looking to become only the fourth man to win a third singles title at the event.

You can watch the Auckland Classic on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with the ATP tournament also on Tennis TV worldwide.

How to watch the Hobart International (WTA 250)?

The Hobart International returned last year after a two year hiatus in 2021 and 2022, with Lauren Davis going onto win her second career title.

Davis is unable to return due to a shoulder injury, but top seed Elise Mertens is looking to become the first woman to win three titles at the tournament in Tasmania.

Mertens will have to do it the hard way though, with her first round opponent that of 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins.

Other top seeds in the draw include Emma Navarro, Lin Zhu, Marie Bouzkova and 2019 champion Sofia Kenin.

Main draw in Hobart (WTA 250), where Elise Mertens and Emma Navarro are the top seeds. pic.twitter.com/M20LZsn2gF — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 6, 2024

You can watch the Hobart International on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

How to watch the Kooyong Classic?

As well as the usual ATP and WTA tournaments taking place this week, there are also exhibition matches with players looking to get some final practice in before the Australian Open.

This means that the Kooyong Classic is back, with 12 men and two women currently announced for the popular event.

Amongst those names are top 10 players Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune, as well as former Grand Slam champions Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

In the women’s field, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu looks set to play teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva, as she continues her comeback after an eight month injury hiatus.

RADUCANU READY FOR KOOYONG CLASSIC! The 2021 US Open Champion will be in action next week. The 2024 Kooyong Classic will be held on Jan 10-12 2024. Get your tickets on ticketek now! pic.twitter.com/iro0rZkerb — Kooyong Classic (@Kooyong_Classic) January 5, 2024

You can watch the Kooyong Classic on Tennis Channel.

