ATP Rankings (06/05/24): Rejuvenated Rublev rises, Coric crashes out of top 50

The Madrid Open was a chaotic tournament for many reasons, with some players returning to form and others suffering significant drops in the latest update of the ATP rankings.

After the draw opened up with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev succumbing to injury, Andrey Rublev took advantage to win his second Masters 1000 title.

Rublev had been on a poor run of form prior to the tournament in the Spanish capital, losing four consecutive matches, but overcame this to beat the likes of Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime to triumph in Madrid.

As a result of winning his 16th ATP title, the Russian has risen back up to world No.6 in the rankings.

Andrey Rublev becomes the ONLY man to win the #MMOPEN Singles and Doubles events ???????? pic.twitter.com/VLzR6MKd2H — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 5, 2024

Big Movers

Another player who has struggled for form in recent times is the aforementioned Auger-Aliassime, who had fallen outside of the top 30 for the first time since 2019 back in March.

Despite losing in the Madrid final to Rublev, the Canadian is the biggest riser inside the top 100 this week (+15 to No.20) after reaching his first Masters 1000 final.

Auger-Aliassime reached the final in Madrid after semi-final opponent Jiri Lehecka retired with a back injury, but the Czech player has still been able to improve his ranking this week.

This was Lehecka’s best result at a Masters 1000 tournament, enabling the 22-year-old to move up eight places back to his joint career-high ranking of world No.23.

It was not just the Madrid Masters that affected proceedings in the latest rankings update, with the ATP Challenger Tour also having an impact.

Mariano Navone has never surpassed the first qualifying round of a Grand Slam tournament before, but after winning his sixth Challenger title could even become seeded for his first ever main draw entry at a major.

The Argentine beat Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the Caligari Challenger last week, allowing Navone climb 10 places upto a new career-high of No.31, which would currently put him in a seeded position for Roland Garros.

No one is stopping La Navoneta this week ????‍♂️#ATPChallenger | @marianonavone1 pic.twitter.com/tWCRZMpHWp — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) May 5, 2024

Some of the other significant upward movers this week include Alejandro Tabilo (+6 to No.32), Luciano Darderi (+6 to No.54), Flavio Cobolli (+7 to No.57), Miomir Kecmanovic (+8 to No.58), Roberto Carballes Baena (+6 to No.62), Pavel Kotov (+9 to No.63), Jakub Mensik (+9 to No.65), Brandon Nakashima (+7 to No.74), Aleksandar Kovacevic (+9 to No.88), James Duckworth (+11 to No.102), Thiago Monteiro (+12 to No.106) and Denis Shapovalov (+6 to No.126).

While there are plenty of big names making moves up the ATP rankings, there are also some top stars slipping down this week.

One of those is Andy Murray, who is continuing his absence from the tour after suffering an ankle injury in Miami.

The former world No.1 has fallen 19 places to No.76, but provided a positive update this week after a video was released of the Brit practicing on a clay court in what is likely to be the final year of his career.

Things we LOVE to see ????@andy_murray back hitting on the clay! ???? ???? @Jonny_OMara on Instagram pic.twitter.com/37neTSCM7Z — LTA (@the_LTA) April 28, 2024

There has also been a big drop for three of last year’s Madrid Open semi-finalists, who failed to back it up in 2024.

Jan-Lennard Struff surprisingly reached the final in the Spanish capital in 2023, and despite pushing Alcaraz all the way to a third set tie-break this year, the German has dropped 17 places to world No.41.

Borna Coric and Aslan Karatsev were the other two semi-finalists in Madrid last year, but have descended 21 places and 38 places, respectively, after failing to back this up.

Other big fallers this week are Zhizhen Zhang (-7 to No.56), Aleksandar Vukic (-8 to No.70), Daniel Altmaier (-16 to No.77), Sumit Nagal (-11 to No.93), Pedro Cachin (-8 to No.99), Cristian Garin (-8 to No.100), David Goffin (-13 to No.114) and Dominic Thiem (-7 to No.117).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (06/05/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after last week’s action:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 17 9,990 2 Jannik Sinner 19 8,860 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 7,345 4 Daniil Medvedev 19 7,195 5 Alexander Zverev 26 5,435 6 Andrey Rublev ↑2 24 4,740 7 Casper Ruud ↓1 24 4,535 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas ↓1 25 3,860 9 Hubert Hurkacz 24 3,730 10 Grigor Dimitrov 22 3,605 11 Alex de Minaur 25 3,435 12 Holger Rune 23 3,250 13 Taylor Fritz 25 2,870 14 Ben Shelton ↑1 24 2,460 15 Ugo Humbert ↓1 28 2,410 16 Tommy Paul 25 2,300 17 Alexander Bublik ↑1 27 2,055 18 Karen Khachanov ↓1 22 2,000 19 Sebastian Baez 29 1,960 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime ↑15 24 1,880

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (06/05/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

After claiming his second Masters 1000 title, Andrey Rublev has climbed back inside those all important top eight spaces in the race to Turin:

1. Jannik Sinner – 4500 points

2. Daniil Medvedev – 2850 points

3. Casper Ruud – 2375 points

4. Alexander Zverev – 2085 points

5. Andrey Rublev (↑8) – 2070 points

6. Carlos Alcaraz (↑1) – 1900 points

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (↓2) – 1865 points

8. Alex de Minaur (↓2) – 1755 points

9. Grigor Dimitrov (↓1) – 1575 points

10. Taylor Fritz (↑5) – 1380 points

Next week

Attention will now turn to another two week Masters 1000 event, this time in Rome, for what is turning into a slightly depleted men’s field for the Italian Open.

Both Jannik Sinner (hip) and Carlos Alcaraz (right arm) have withdrew from the tournament due to injury, and defending champion Daniil Medvedev’s participation is also up in the air.

However, there is still plenty to be excited about for the 81st edition of the iconic tournament, with Novak Djokovic returning and Rafael Nadal making his potential final appearance at the event where he is a record 10-time champion.

There are also numerous Challenger Tour events taking place over the next fortnight in Mauthausen, Bordeaux, Turin and many other locations across the globe.

READ MORE – Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the Italian Open!

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

READ NEXT – Italian Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner