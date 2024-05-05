Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the Italian Open!

If you fancy watching some more clay court action, then the iconic Italian Open is the perfect tournament to soothe your craving.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the action in Rome over the next fortnight:

How can you watch the Italian Open?

The build-up to Roland Garros is continuing with the 81st edition of the Italian Open next week, featuring both the ATP and WTA Tours.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are both set to compete in the men’s draw, having shared 16 of the past 19 singles titles in Rome.

However, things are quite different than usual for the two former champions, with Djokovic still without a title this year and Nadal looking to continue his comeback after reaching the fourth round in Madrid.

Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion after winning his first clay court title in Rome last year, but the 28-year-old currently has injury concerns after retiring from his Madrid Open quarter-final with a hip injury.

Injury has already taken away two of the top four ranked ATP players, with both Jannik Sinner (hip injury) and Carlos Alcaraz being forced to pull out of the tournament.

Non è facile scrivere questo messaggio ma dopo aver parlato di nuovo con i medici e gli specialisti dei miei problemi all'anca devo annunciare che putroppo non potrò giocare a Roma. Ovviamente sono molto triste di non aver recuperato, essendo uno dei miei tornei preferiti in… pic.twitter.com/kZt63nHjaz — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) May 4, 2024

In the women’s draw Iga Swiatek is the top seed once again, as a two-time former champion in the Italian capital, and is joined by Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The pair have are coming off the back of reaching the Madrid Open final, with Swiatek coming out on top in a thrilling three hour contest.

However, they will both face tough competition from last year’s champion Elena Rybakina, who has won more matches than any other player on the WTA Tour this year.

Elina Svitolina is the only other former Italian Open champion in the women’s singles draw, having claimed the Rome title in both 2017 and 2018, with former finalists Ons Jabeur, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Anhelina Kalinina and Sara Errani also featuring.

You can watch the Italian Open on Sky Sports or Now TV in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how you can watch the joint event in in your location, visit either the official ATP website here or the official WTA website here.

