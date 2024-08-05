ATP Rankings (05/08/24): Career-high for Sebastian Korda, disaster for Dan Evans

The Olympic Games may have taken the majority of the headlines this week, but it is ongoings in Washington D.C. that have impacted the latest update of the ATP rankings.

Sebastian Korda claimed his biggest career title at the ATP 500 tournament in the US capital, after beating Italian Flavio Cobolli in the final.

As a result, the American has climbed four places in the ATP rankings upto a career-high of No.18.

Big Movers

Despite losing his maiden ATP final, Cobolli has had a very impressive week after beating the likes of Ben Shelton and Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina.

This is reflected in the latest rankings update, with Cobolli also at a new career-high of No.33 after rising 15 spots, with the 22-year-old now knocking on the door of a seeded spot at the upcoming US Open.

The biggest upward mover inside the top 100 this week is actually Alexandre Muller, after the Frenchman claimed his third Challenger level title in San Marino.

Muller is now in a much more comfortable position inside the top 100, climbing 22 places upto No.77.

Denis Shapovalov’s week in Washington D.C ended abruptly after he was disqualified from his quarter-final against Ben Shelton for swearing at a spectator.

However, the former top 10 player has still received his ranking points for his run to the last-eight and has moved up 33 spots to No.106 ahead of his home Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal.

Some of the other significant upward movers in the ATP rankings this week include Alex Michelsen (+5 to No.55), Botic van de Zandschulp (+9 to No.75), Thanasi Kokkinakis (+10 to No.81), Mattia Bellucci (+11 to No.114), Mikhail Kukushkin (+13 to No.121), Chun Hsin Tseng (+24 to No.122), Hugo Dellien (+10 to No.130), Alejandro Moro Canas (+17 to No.151), Seongchan Hong (+18 to No.157), Joao Fonseca (+48 to No.166) and August Holmgren (+82 to No.167).

Lexington is where the future shines 💫 2019 👉 Jannik Sinner

Dan Evans had a historic week at the Paris Olympics, playing alongside Andy Murray in the final tournament of his career.

However, that came to the detriment of Evans’ ranking, as the Brit missed the opportunity to defend the title in Washington D.C and has consequently dropped 500 points.

This has had a dramatic impact on the 34-year-old’s position in the ATP rankings, with Evans falling a colossal 118 places down to World No.176, his lowest ranking since 2019.

Evans is not the only player to suffer a ranking drops this week, with Tallon Griekspoor (-12 to No.40), Dominik Koepfer (-12 to No.82), Jaume Munar (-20 to No.92), Borna Coric (-11 to No.94), Luca Nardi (-17 to No.95), Laslo Djere (-10 to No.108), Chris Eubanks (-9 to No.119), Duje Ajdukovic (-23 to No.129), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (-12 to No.139), Michael Mmoh (-16 to No.142) and J.J. Wolf (-19 to No.162) also doing so.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (05/08/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after last week’s action:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner 18 9,570 2 Novak Djokovic 18 8,460 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 8,130 4 Alexander Zverev 24 6,845 5 Daniil Medvedev 18 6,525 6 Hubert Hurkacz ↑1 22 4,105 7 Alex de Minaur ↓1 23 4,080 8 Andrey Rublev 25 3,975 9 Casper Ruud 23 3,880 10 Grigor Dimitrov 20 3,600 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 23 3,465 12 Tommy Paul ↑1 21 3,375 13 Taylor Fritz ↓1 22 3,330 14 Ben Shelton 25 2,950 15 Ugo Humbert 27 2,360 16 Lorenzo Musetti 30 2,340 17 Holger Rune 24 2,300 18 Sebastian Korda ↑4 26 2,270 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime 24 2,115 20 Sebastian Baez ↓2 28 2,010

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (05/08/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Once again, the top 10 players in the race to Turin did remain unchanged after they did not compete last week, but Andrey Rublev is now just 45 points away from Tommy Paul:

1. Jannik Sinner – 6200 points

2.Carlos Alcaraz – 5950 points

3. Alexander Zverev – 5115 points

4. Daniil Medvedev – 4000 points

5. Casper Ruud – 3485 points

6. Novak Djokovic – 3160 points

7. Alex de Minaur – 2905 points

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2665 points

9. Taylor Fritz – 2530 points

10. Tommy Paul – 2475 points

Next week

After the tennis action at the Paris Olympics has come to a conclusion, attention turns solely to the US Open hard court swing with the Canadian Open taking place this week.

Olympic medallists Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti have all withdrawn from the tournament in Montreal, but World No.1 Jannik Sinner makes his return to action to defend his title.

Some of the other top seeds at the Masters 1000 event include Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

