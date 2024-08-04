Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch ATP Montreal and WTA Toronto!

Tennis at the Olympic Games has officially reached its conclusion, with attention now turning to the US Open hard court season next week with an ATP event taking place in Montreal and a WTA tournament in Toronto.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the likes of Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff:

How can you watch ATP Montreal?

Jannik Sinner was forced to miss the Olympic Games due to illness, but will make his return to action as top seed and defending champion at the Canadian Open.

The reigning champion has landed in Montreal! ✈️@yulaeroport welcomed World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, for the #NBO24 today 🌟 pic.twitter.com/J5agHM9qQj — Omnium Banque Nationale (@OBNmontreal) July 30, 2024

However, the Italian is not the only former champion returning in Montreal, with Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Pablo Carreno Busta all looking to replicate previous successes.

Some of the other top seeds in Montreal next week include Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Wildcards have been awarded to an all Canadian lineup of Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic, Gabriel Diallo and Vasek Pospisil.

You can watch the ATP edition of the Canadian Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as across other parts of Europe, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America. You can also watch the ATP tournament on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the North American hard court tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch WTA Toronto?

After Iga Swiatek withdrew from the tournament due to fatigue, Coco Gauff is the top seed in Toronto as she looks to build-up form ahead of her US Open title defence.

However, she will face tough competition from the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina, Liudmila Samsonova and last year’s champion Jessica Pegula.

Ons Jabeur is another top 10 player in Toronto next week, with the ninth seed taking on Naomi Osaka in one of many eye-catching first round matches.

Main draw at at Toronto (WTA 1000), where Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Jelena Ostapenko are the top seeds. 1R draw: Ons Jabeur vs. Naomi Osaka. pic.twitter.com/QL0D1t9Pzv — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 3, 2024

Osaka gained entry into the main draw via a wildcard, alongside 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, Rebecca Marino and Marina Stakusic.

You can watch the WTA tournament in Toronto on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as across other parts of Europe, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the Canadian hard court tournament in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

READ MORE – Canadian Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner