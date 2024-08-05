Novak Djokovic reveals goal to play at 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

Novak Djokovic became the oldest singles tennis Olympic champion in history yesterday at 37-years-old, and now the Serbian has revealed his goal to play at the next games in 2028.

Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz, 7-6(3) 7-6(2), to become only the fifth singles player in history to complete the career Golden Slam.

The Serbian was very emotional after the match and suggested to media that it was the biggest ever success of his decorated career, “This is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had and the most special feeling. I thought carrying the flag at the opening ceremony for my country at the 2012 Olympics was the best feeling an athlete could have until today.”

He continued, “Now at the age of 37 and facing a 21-year-old who is probably the best player in the world right now, winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back, I can say that this is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had.”

Djokovic had never even reached an Olympic final prior to the Paris Games, but is now in an elite list of players alongside Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to have won all four majors and the Olympic singles gold.

Despite this, it does not appear that Djokovic is wanting Paris to be his final Olympics, “Look, I still, I want to play in Los Angeles. I enjoy playing for my country in Olympic Games particularly and Davis Cup.”

The Los Angeles Olympic Games will take place in 2028, when Djokovic will be 41-years-old.

Inside the baseline…

For most people, even playing a fifth Olympic Games at 37-years-old would feel unattainable, but not for Novak Djokovic. To finally overcome the obstacle of winning an Olympic gold and to still be thinking of the next Olympic Games when you will be 41-years-old just shows the kind of competitor that Djokovic is. Whether Djokovic will realistically be playing in Los Angeles in four years is a different matter, but he does not seem to be thinking about retirement anytime soon!

