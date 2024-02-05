ATP Rankings (05/02/24): Bublik bounces as Hijikata is halted

It has been a quieter week in the ATP rankings, with Davis Cup action leaving only one main tour ATP event. However, there has still been some movement, with a number of players reaching new career-highs!

The only main tour ATP event of the week took place in Montpellier, with Alexander Bublik winning his second title at the tournament after fighting back to beat Borna Coric in the final.

Bublik fighting back was the theme of the week, becoming the first man in history to win an ATP title after losing the first set in every match.

This included saving three match points in the second round against Denis Shapovalov, as the Kazakhstani is now rewarded with a new career-high of No.23 after winning his fourth career title.

Big Movers

Although Bublik may be the standout performer of the week, it is actually Jurij Rodionov who has risen the most places inside the top 100.

The Austrian has moved up 19 places to a new career-high of No.89, after winning his seventh ATP Challenger title in Koblenz, Germany.

Sealed with a forehand winner ????#ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/SQrt4n4YN0 — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 4, 2024

As a result, Rodionov has surpassed 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem as the top ranked player from Austria.

Other significant upward movers include the aforementioned Coric (+6 to No.31), Flavio Cobolli (+5 to No.71), Brandon Nakashima (+5 to No.91), Federico Coria (+10 to No.93) and Denis Shapovalov (+10 to No.127).

Aleksandar Kovacevic is the big faller of the week, dropping 15 places to No.100, after losing 75 points from winning the Cleveland Challenger title last year.

The American beat Yibing Wu in that final, who is also suffering a major drop after not competing since the US Open.

Wu is set to continue falling next week, as he is not present in Dallas to defend his historic maiden ATP title.

Rinky Hijikata is another player who has lost points from a Challenger title last year, with the Australian dropping down 14 places to world No.88.

The Australian did attempt to defend the title in Burnie, but the top seed suffered a second round defeat to compatriot and eventual champion, Omar Jasika.

A couple of the other players majorly sliding down the rankings include Maximilian Marterer (-7 to No.99) and James Duckworth (-8 to No.106).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (05/02/24)

The top 20 has remained completely unchanged, with Holger Rune the only player to have gained points this week:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 19 9,855 2 Carlos Alcaraz 18 9,255 3 Daniil Medvedev 21 8,765 4 Jannik Sinner 22 8,310 5 Andrey Rublev 24 5,050 6 Alexander Zverev 27 5,030 7 Holger Rune 24 3,775 8 Hubert Hurkacz 24 3,540 9 Taylor Fritz 26 3,195 10 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 3,025 11 Alex de Minaur 25 2,970 12 Casper Ruud 23 2,965 13 Grigor Dimitrov 23 2,785 14 Frances Tiafoe 22 2,060 15 Tommy Paul 26 2,050 16 Ben Shelton 27 1,965 17 Adrian Mannarino 30 1,920 18 Karen Khachanov 21 1,910 19 Cameron Norrie 25 1,820 20 Nicolas Jarry 23 1,810

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (05/02/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

The lack of action this week has left the top of the race to the year-end tournament in Turin sitting in exactly the same place as last week:

1. Jannik Sinner – 2000 points

2. Daniil Medvedev – 1300 points

3. Alexander Zverev – 1135 points

4. Novak Djokovic – 860 points

5. Andrey Rublev – 650 points

6. Hubert Hurkacz – 550 points

7. Alex de Minaur – 465 points

8. Taylor Fritz – 445 points

—————————————————-

9. Carlos Alcaraz – 400 points

10. Alejandro Tabilo – 378 points

Next week

There is more main tour action taking place this week, with three ATP 250 events being held across Marseille, Dallas and Cordoba.

Both Marseille and Dallas are held on indoor hard courts, whereas Cordoba signals the start of the South American clay court swing.

Players featuring across these three tournaments include Hubert Hurkacz, Grigor Dimitrov, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton and Andy Murray, with the latter bidding to return to form after losing eight of his last nine matches.

READ MORE – Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the Abu Dhabi Open, Marseille and more!

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic confirmed to return to Indian Wells for the first time in five years

