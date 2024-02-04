Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the Abu Dhabi Open, Marseille and more!

It is set to be a stacked week on the tennis tour, with a total of five events, featuring some of the biggest stars at the Abu Dhabi Open, Open 13 Provence and more!

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the likes of Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu:

How can you watch the Abu Dhabi Open (WTA 500)?

The stand out event from the week is in the Middle East, with 10 of the top 20 ranked WTA players competing at the third Abu Dhabi Open.

Elena Rybakina is the top seed and could face a blockbuster second round match with former No.1 Naomi Osaka, who received a wildcard for the event.

Osaka is also set to compete in her first doubles match in six years, alongside three-time Grand Slam singles finalist Ons Jabeur.

Raducanu is one of the other players to be awarded a wildcard, as she looks to continue her return after undergoing three surgeries.

You can watch the Abu Dhabi Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the stacked tournament in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

How can you watch the Open 13 Provence (ATP 250)?

There are three ATP 250 events taking place this week, with the 32nd edition of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille one of those.

The top seed is defending champion Hubert Hurkacz, however he is not the only former winner in the draw.

Andy Murray was also victorious on the indoor hard courts in southern France back in 2008, and he will be hoping for some vintage tennis as he looks to return to form.

Other top seeds in Marseille include Grigor Dimitrov, Karen Khachanov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

You can watch the Open 13 Provence on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the historic tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch the Dallas Open (ATP 250)?

Last year saw an incredible Dallas Open final take place, with Yibing Wu becoming the first ever Chinese ATP singles champion in history after beating the now retired John Isner. Unfortunately, Wu has not played since the US Open and is unable to defend his title.

However, the draw still features some big names with four top 20 players in the form of Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Adrian Mannarino.

You can watch the latter stages of the Dallas Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the event in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch the Transylvania Open (WTA 250)?

The 2023 Transylvania Open took place less than four months ago, but after a calendar change is back already!

You said: hey, how nice it would be to have this tournament more often. And we took that seriously ???? TRANSYLVANIA OPEN IS BACK IN 2024. IN FEBRUARY!

Mark the dates, because it's almost here!

Former world No.1 Karolina Pliskova features in the draw, but is actually unseeded after dropping to No.77 in the rankings.

Also returning to Romania are the 2022 and 2023 champions in Anna Blinkova and Tamara Korpatsch, respectively.

Anastasija Sevastova is a surprise name in the draw, using a protected ranking as she looks to climb back up the ranks.

You can watch the final of the Transylvania Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the Romanian tournament in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

How can you watch the Cordoba Open (ATP 250)?

The final main tour event of the week is in Cordoba, Argentina, kicking off the south American clay court swing. And It is a very homebased field, with 10 of the 24 direct entrants to the event Argentinian.

This includes three of the top four ranked players, with third seed Sebastian Baez looking to defend his title from last year.

In fact, four of the five former champions are included in the draw, with Cristian Garin, Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Albert Ramos Vinolas also featuring.

You can watch the latter stages of the Cordoba Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch some clay court action in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

