ATP Rankings (02/10/23): Sinner soars while Shapovalov stumbles

The ATP rankings have been shaken up once again after a hectic week in the Chinese capital, but who has reached new career-highs and who has fallen to new lows?

Due to ATP events ending midweek the rankings have only just been updated today, however following the ongoing Shanghai Masters they will return back to the normal Monday update.

Jannik Sinner is the standout upward mover of the week, after overcoming sickness, Carlos Alcaraz and a dismal head-to-head record with Daniil Medvedev to win the ninth title of his career in Beijing.

The 22-year-old is now up to a career-high ranking of No.4, becoming only the second ever Italian to break into the top 5 in the ATP rankings (alongside Adriano Panatta).

Beijing this was special for so many reasons, I can’t thank you enough for the support #9 🏆 Thanks to my team as always, let’s keep working 👊🏼 — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) October 4, 2023

Big Movers

Tomas Machac and Jack Draper are the biggest upward movers to return back inside the top 100, rising 22 and 14 places respectively, with the two contesting in the Orleans Challenger final.

Machac beat the Brit, 6-4 4-6 6-3, in the final to boost the Czech upto a new career-high ranking of No.96.

Adrian Mannarino has continued his impressive season, winning his second title of the year at the ATP 250 event in Astana to move up to No.23 and one spot away from his career-high that was set back in 2018.

It was also a positive week for Austrian tennis, with Sebastian Ofner (No.49), Dominic Thiem (No.72) and Jurij Rodionov (No.100) all rising up the rankings after reaching at least the quarter-finals in the Kazakh capital.

There were less positive weeks for the likes of Denis Shapovalov (No.37), Yoshihito Nishioka (No.48), Gregoire Barrere (No.73) and Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No.102), who all faced considerable declines down the rankings.

Shapovalov has not competed since Wimbledon, as he is attempting to recover from a knee injury, and was therefore unable to defend his 150 points from reaching the semi-final of the Tokyo Open last year.

The Canadian is likely to see a further decline if he is unable to return in the near future, as he also has points to defend from reaching the final in Vienna at the back-end of 2022.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (02/10/2023)

Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 18 11,545 2 Carlos Alcaraz 18 8,715 3 Daniil Medvedev 22 7,490 4 Jannik Sinner 22 4,910 5 Holger Rune 21 4,640 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 4,615 7 Andrey Rublev 26 4,550 8 Taylor Fritz 27 3,865 9 Casper Ruud 24 3,605 10 Alexander Zverev 23 3,450 11 Alex de Minaur 25 2,685 12 Tommy Paul 26 2,660 13 Frances Tiafoe 23 2,645 14 Karen Khachanov 21 2,385 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime 23 2,340 16 Cameron Norrie 24 2,020 17 Hubert Hurkacz 23 1,990 18 Lorenzo Musetti 27 1,925 19 Grigor Dimitrov 23 1,880 20 Ben Shelton 28 1,735

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (05/10/23)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight players from the tennis season.

Turin is the host once again in 2023 with the event beginning on the 12th November, meaning that the fight for ranking points is hotter than ever.

Although Jannik Sinner’s latest triumph has not 100% confirmed his place at the year-end event, he is all but there and can guarantee his qualification at the Shanghai Masters.

Here is how the race to the ATP Finals currently stands:

1. Novak Djokovic – 8945 points (Qualified)

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 8365 points (Qualified)

3. Daniil Medvedev – 6900 points (Qualified)

4. Jannik Sinner – 4865 points

5. Andrey Rublev – 3685 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 3580 points

7. Alexander Zverev – 3415 points

8. Holger Rune – 3110 points

—————————————————-

9. Taylor Fritz – 2840 points

10. Casper Ruud – 2715 points

Next week

There is only one event on the main ATP Tour calendar this week and it is a big one, with the return of the Shanghai Masters.

The penultimate Masters 1000 event of the year features 19 of the top 20 ranked players, with only four-time champion Novak Djokovic missing from the lineup.

Over the years, some of the best support I receive anywhere in the world is in China. Shanghai has always been one of my favorite tournaments in the season. I will be missing my #NoleFam in China. I hope that I can come back to China in the future and play in front of all of you… — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 17, 2023

Due to the event taking place over 12-days, the ATP rankings will not be updated until Monday 16th October and we are likely to see some big movers across the board.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour.

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1200 720 360 180 90 45 10 25 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 600 360 180 90 45 10 (25) (10) 25 (16) ATP 500 500 300 180 90 45 (20) 20 (10) ATP 250 250 150 90 45 20 (5) 12 (5)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

