ATP Rankings (01/07/24): Tabilo breaks the top 20, as Chris Eubanks crashes

Eyes are now all on Wimbledon, but there has still been an update in the ATP rankings after ongoings in Eastbourne and Mallorca.

Taylor Fritz became the first three-time men’s singles champion in Eastbourne on Saturday, after beating Max Purcell in the final.

As a result, the 26-year-old has regained his place as American No.1 just a week after losing it to compatriot Tommy Paul.

In Mallorca, Alejandro Tabilo claimed his first ever grass court title after beating Sebastian Ofner in the final.

Tabilo has reached finals on all surfaces this year, winning titles in Auckland and now Mallorca, enabling himself to move inside the top 20 for the first time.

5 – Alejandro Tabilo has become only the fifth South American in the Open Era to reach ATP event finals on hard, clay and grass court in a single season. Vilas, 1977-79

Pecci, 1979

Canas, 2001

Coria, 2004

Tabilo, 2024 ???? Breakthrough.#MC2024 | @MallorcaChamps @atptour pic.twitter.com/Vwswzqy71X — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 29, 2024

Big Movers

Despite losing in the Eastbourne final, Max Purcell is actually the biggest upward mover inside the top 100 this week.

As a reward for reaching his first ATP Final, the Australian has now climbed 26 places upto world No.68.

Purcell was not the only Australian to impress on the grass this week, with Aleksandar Vukic making the semi-finals in Eastbourne.

As a result, Vukic has further cemented his place in the top 100 after jumping up 12 spots to No.69.

It was also a positive week for Gael Monfils, who reached the semi-finals in Mallorca before being beaten by eventual champion Tabilo.

The Frenchman has risen seven places to No.33, as he approaches a potential seeded spot for the US Open.

Some of the other significant upward movers this week include Sebastian Ofner (+9 to No.45), Alex Michelsen (+7 to No.55), Jakub Mensik (+7 to No.78), Yoshihito Nishioka (+12 to No.90), Juncheng Shang (+13 to No.91), Adam Walton (+6 to No.101), Roberto Bautista Agut (+10 to No.112), as well as Brits Billy Harris (+23 to No.116) and Paul Jubb (+81 to No.201).

Last year, Christopher Eubanks set the grass court season alight after winning the Mallorca Championships and making a breakthrough run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

However, the American’s results have been less impressive so far this year and that continued in his Mallorca title defence, losing in the first round to Czech teenager Jakub Mensik.

LOOK at this Mensik magic ????@mensik_jakub_ gets the better of 2023 champion Eubanks 6-3 3-6 6-1 for his 1st ATP Tour win on grass!@MallorcaChamps | #MallorcaChampionships pic.twitter.com/mmitTx1DMO — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 25, 2024

As a consequence, Eubanks has fallen 20 places down to No.62, with another 360 points to defend at Wimbledon.

Other players to suffer big drops this week include Corentin Moutet (-6 to No.61), Arthur Rinderknech (-8 to No.76), Mackenzie McDonald (-16 to No.96), Yannick Hanfmann (-15 to No.110), JJ Wolf (-7 to No.115), Lloyd Harris (-27 to No.118) and Gregoire Barrere (-25 to No.130).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (01/07/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after last week’s action, featuring two Chilean players:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner 18 9,890 2 Novak Djokovic 18 8,360 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 8,130 4 Alexander Zverev 25 6,905 5 Daniil Medvedev 18 6,445 6 Andrey Rublev 24 4,420 7 Hubert Hurkacz 23 4,235 8 Casper Ruud 24 4,025 9 Alex de Minaur 25 3,830 10 Grigor Dimitrov 21 3,750 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 23 3,745 12 Taylor Fritz ↑1 24 3,350 13 Tommy Paul ↓1 23 3,100 14 Ben Shelton 25 2,595 15 Holger Rune 23 2,370 16 Ugo Humbert 29 2,300 17 Felix Auger-Aliassime 24 2,075 18 Sebastian Baez 29 2,020 19 Alejandro Tabilo ↑5 26 1,904 20 Nicolas Jarry ↓1 22 1,825

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (01/07/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

It has been a quiet week at the top of the race to Turin, with many players not competing, but Taylor Fritz has made strides towards the top eight after his victory in Eastbourne:

1. Jannik Sinner – 5800 points

2. Alexander Zverev – 4585 points

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 3950 points

4. Casper Ruud – 3435 points

5. Daniil Medvedev – 3200 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2515 points

7. Alex de Minaur – 2505 points

8. Andrey Rublev – 2220 points

9. Taylor Fritz (↑3) – 2130 points

10. Grigor Dimitrov (↓1) – 2125 points

Next week

The next fortnight is all about Wimbledon, with the grass court major returning for a 137th edition.

Jannik Sinner is the top seed for the first time at a Grand Slam tournament, but faces tough competition from rivals Novak Djokovic and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Arriving for Day 1 with a smile ????#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/pekd7S7MIi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2024

While the eyes of the world will be on The Championships, there will also be some ATP Challenger action going on elsewhere in Germany, Austria, Italy, Romania, Canada and the US.

READ MORE – Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch Wimbledon 2024!

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz hoping to join ‘short list’ of players to complete Roland Garros-Wimbledon double

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner