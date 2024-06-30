Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch Wimbledon 2024!

Wimbledon 2024 is almost here, with SW19 set to play host to the top tennis stars once again!

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the 137th edition of The Championships:

How can you watch Wimbledon 2024?

The Wimbledon Championships is one of the most iconic sporting events in history, and last year Carlos Alcaraz became the men’s singles champion for the first time in his career.

Alcaraz returns to SW19 this year as the third seed, looking to become only the sixth man in the Open Era to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year.

Top seed in the men’s singles draw is Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, who has a previous best at Wimbledon of reaching the semi-finals.

Sinner is also joined by Novak Djokovic, who is set to return to the tournament that he has won on seven occasions, despite undergoing knee surgery only three weeks ago.

Andy Murray is the only other former champion in the draw, in what is likely to be the final Championships of his career.

However, the Brit is currently in a race against time to be fit after having a back procedure just over a week ago.

In the women’s field, Iga Swiatek is the top seed once again at what has statistically been her weakest major tournament.

And the Pole is set to face tough competition from other top seeds including US Open champion Coco Gauff, Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The two other previous Wimbledon champions in the women’s field include last year’s winner Marketa Vondrousova and Angelique Kerber, who received a wildcard.

Other former Grand Slam champions to have received wildcards this year including Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Emma Raducanu.

You can watch the Wimbledon Championships on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom, and on ESPN in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the iconic grass court major in your location, visit the official tournament website here.

