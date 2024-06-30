Carlos Alcaraz hoping to join ‘short list’ of players to complete Roland Garros-Wimbledon double

Carlos Alcaraz is bidding to become only the sixth man in history to complete the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double, with the Spaniard admitting that it is going to be ‘really difficult’.

Alcaraz currently holds both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles, having won the tournaments in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

However, this is the first time that Alcaraz will be able to win the clay and grass court majors back-to-back.

And the 21-year-old has spoken about his aim to become the sixth male singles player to achieve that feat, “Well, winning Grand Slams is difficult. Obviously changing from clay to a grass court, totally different surfaces, totally different game of play.

“Let’s say I’m going to try. Obviously, I want to put my name on that short list to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year. I know that there’s going to be a really difficult and big challenge for me, but I think I’m ready to do it.”

The Murcian added, “I’ve done great work these last few weeks just to get ready, just to feel comfortable to play Wimbledon here at 100%.”

Alcaraz saw his 13-match winning streak on grass come to an end at the hands of British No.1 Jack Draper at Queen’s Club last week.

Despite this, the three-time major winner has suggested that he has used that defeat to improve on the surface, “Honestly, after Queen’s, I had a lot of days to adapt my game, to practice, to get better. After losing at Queen’s, I started practising my movement, and my shots the next day; just to be more comfortable moving and playing on grass this year.

“I had some great practice session with great players just to assess my level. Right now, I think I’m ready to start the tournament.”

Alcaraz will begin his Wimbledon title defence tomorrow against Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal.

Inside the baseline…

The fact that the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double has only been completed eight times by men’s singles players since 1968 shows how difficult it is to achieve. However, if anyone is going to do it then Carlos Alcaraz is probably the man in the current generation, having won both majors before and is very able to adapt his game to every surface.

Men’s players in the Open Era to achieve the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double

Since the Open Era began in 1968, only five men’s singles players have won both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year:

Rod Laver (1969)

Bjorn Borg (1978, 1979 & 1980)

Rafael Nadal (2008 & 2010)

Roger Federer (2009)

Novak Djokovic (2021)

