Andy Murray quashes retirement talk: ‘I still love tennis’

Andy Murray has vowed to continue playing tennis until he feels he can’t anymore, saying he still lobes the sport and the lifestyle.

Murray has struggled to string wins together since returning to tennis in 2019 after a serious hip injury, although just being able to play at all is a triumph given how close he came to losing his career entirely.

He is 36-years-old now and his Grand Slam winning days look long behind him, but he has travelled to Australia in positive mood ahead of the 2024 season.

Tim Henman has suggested this season could be his last, and it could be, but Murray has dismissed the idea that there are any plans in place to walk away.

“The body’s old but I still love it, and I still loving the training and traveling,” Murray said.

“It’s a little bit tougher now being away – you’ve got a young family, which is tough.

“But I feel good enough to compete with the best players in the world, and I’ll keep playing until I feel like I can’t do that anymore.”

Andy Murray ‘positive’ from 2023

Last season finished in real disappointment for Andy Murray, with him being knocked out of the Paris Masters by Alex De Minaur despite leading 5-2 in the final set.

That led to him doing some public soul searching and speculation that he was ready to quit tennis.

However, after a couple of months away to reflect, he is seeing the positives instead – mainly that he managed to produce a season that was pretty much injury-free.

“It’s probably the most positive part of the year for me, that I was able to compete most weeks” he said.

“I had a little injury around the US Open time but apart from that it was really good. So long as I’m healthy, it makes it a lot more enjoyable to be out on the court.

“When you’ve got lots of injuries and stuff, the rehab is a lot harder now than when I was younger. So hopefully I can stay fit.”

