Tennis Quiz! 20 questions to test your knowledge of the 2023 season

We would like to wish all Tennishead readers a wonderful Christmas, and what better gift to receive than a tennis quiz with which to test your yourself and your friends?

We have compiled a list of 20 questions relating to the 2023 season of the ATP and WTA Tours, some of which are far more fiendish that others.

So, just how well do you remember what was a brilliant year of tennis? It’s time to find out.

2023 tennis quiz

Who knocked Rafael Nadal out of the 2023 Australian Open in what proved to be his final match of the year? Who was the French qualifier who suffered a bagel at the hands of Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open second round? Elena Rybakina reached the final of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, but what seed was she for the tournament? Jannik Sinner won his first title of what would be a brilliant season in February 2023. What tournament did he win? Andy Murray endured another frustrating season but things looked positive when he reached the final of the Qatar Open. Who beat him to win the title? The women’s Indian Wells final was a rematch of the Australian Open final, with Rybakina extracting some measure of revenge over Aryna Sabalenka. Which two players were the defeated semi-finalists, though? Rybakina then got to within one match of completing the Sunshine Double in Miami. Who beat her in the final? Which player won the first ATP clay event of the season in Houston? Victoria Azarenka won a tenth career doubles title at the Madrid Open in April. Who was her partner? Daniil Medvedev has never hidden his distaste for clay court tennis, but he won a singles title on the red dirt in 2023. Which tournament was it? Iga Swiatek put in a special performance to win Roland Garros, including a brutal double bagel win in the third round – who was it against? Who was the only player to take a set from Swiatek during the 2023 French Open? The French Open men’s doubles champions included a cousin of which former male Wimbledon singles champion? Who was the 2023 men’s singles champion at Queen’s? Markeeta Vondrousova was a surprise Wimbledon ladies champion. Until Wimbledon her best grass court performance of the season was to reach the quarterfinals in which tournament? Which former Wimbledon finalist did Carlos Alcaraz beat on his way to the 2023 final? Alexander Zverev was having a bounceback season after injury. He confirmed he was back in July by winning which ATP 500 tournament? Iga Swiatek delighted her home crowd by winning the 2023 final 6-0, 6-1. Who was the unfortunate player to meet her in the final? Which qualifier did Novak Djokovic demolish in the first round of the US Open? Coco Gauff won the women’s singles title at the US Open to give the New York crowd their first home-grown champion since who?

Quiz answers

The answers to the tennis quiz are below in white text, meaning you’ll have to highlight it to read it – just in case you were tempted to take a quick mid-quiz peek!

1. Mackenzie McDonald, 2. Enzo Couacaud, 3. 22, 4. Open Sud de France Montpellier, 5. Daniil Medvedev, 6. Maria Sakkari and Iga Swiatek, 7. Petra Kvitova, 8. Frances Tiafoe, 9. Beatriz Haddad Maia, 10. Italian Open (Rome Masters), 11. Xin Wang, 12. Karolína Muchová, 13. Richard Krajicek (Austin Krajicek), 14. Carlos Alcaraz, 15. Berlin, 16. Matteo Berrettini, 17. Hamburg European Open, 18. Laura Siegemund, 19. Alexandre Müller, 20. Sloane Stephens

READ NEXT: How to watch the 2024 Australian Open for free on live stream

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner