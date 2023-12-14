Top
Rafael Nadal Australian Open 2022
How to watch the 2024 Australian Open for free on live stream


The 2024 Australian Open is on the horizon and the hype is greater than ever, with fans anticipating the returns of Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and many others! And we have all the information on how you can live stream the Melbourne major.

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open live stream for free with a VPN

ExpressVPN offers ultra-fast Australian servers across every major city in the country, enabling you to watch live tennis securely and without any buffering.

You can stream the 2024 Australian Open for free in just a few easy steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect your server to a location in Australia.
  3. Sign up to 9NOW for free, may need you to provide an Australian postcode.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the action from the first Grand Slam of 2024!

9Now has the rights to all for major tournaments, providing an even greater incentive for you to use Express VPN to access the platform.

If you would prefer to watch the Australian Open in German:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect your server to a location in Austria.
  3. Sign up to www.servustv.com. 
  4. Tune in and enjoy the action from the first Grand Slam of 2024 in German!

Other ways to watch the 2024 Australian Open 

If you would like to assess your options, here are some of the other streaming platforms that will be broadcasting the 2024 Australian Open:

Streaming Service Price  Does it include a free trial? Available Countries
ESPN+ From $10.99 a month No United States of America
Eurosport Player/Discovery+ From £6.99 a month Yes (Seven days) United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, Austria, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Poland and Belgium.
TSN From $19.99 a month No Canada
Sky NZ From $12.99 a month Yes (Seven days) New Zealand
Stan Sport From $10 a month Yes (Seven days) Australia

When is the Australian Open 2024 on TV?

For the first time in history the Australian Open has been extended to 15 days, as the tournament follows Roland Garros with a Sunday start.

Day sessions will begin at 11am local time (Midnight GMT), followed by a night session at 7pm (8am GMT).

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 Australian Open:

Date  Featured Singles Matches
Sunday 14th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s First Round
Monday 15th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s First Round
Tuesday 16th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s First Round
Wednesday 17th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Second Round
Thursday 18th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Second Round
Friday 19th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Third Round
Saturday 20th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Third Round
Sunday 21st January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Fourth Round
Monday 22nd January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Fourth Round
Tuesday 23rd January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Quarter-finals
Wednesday 24th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Quarter-finals
Thursday 25th January 2024 Women’s Semi-finals
Friday 26th January 2024 Men’s Semi-finals
Saturday 27th January 2024 Women’s Final
Sunday 28th January 2024 Men’s Final

Who won the 2023 Australian Open?

Earlier this year, Novak Djokovic returned to Melbourne to win a record 10th Australian Open title.

The Serb beat Stefanos Tsitsipas convincingly in the final, to claim what was the 22nd of his now 24 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic has not lost a match at the Australian Open since 2018, when he faced a shock defeat in the fourth round to Hyeon Chung.

The women’s singles tournament was won by Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Elena Rybakina in a thrilling final to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

Aryna Sabalenka - Australian Open 2023

How to get tickets for the 2024 Australian Open?

If you would rather go and watch the action in Melbourne live in person, get your hands on tickets from the Australian Open website.

Matthew Johns, Tennishead Writer, is a professional tennis journalist with a specialist degree in Sports Journalism. He's a keen tennis player having represented his local club and University plus he's also a qualified tennis coach. Matthew has a deep knowledge of tennis especially the ATP Tour and thrives on breaking big tennis news stories for Tennishead.