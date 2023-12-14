How to watch the 2024 Australian Open for free on live stream

The 2024 Australian Open is on the horizon and the hype is greater than ever, with fans anticipating the returns of Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and many others! And we have all the information on how you can live stream the Melbourne major.

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open live stream for free with a VPN

ExpressVPN offers ultra-fast Australian servers across every major city in the country, enabling you to watch live tennis securely and without any buffering.

You can stream the 2024 Australian Open for free in just a few easy steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect your server to a location in Australia. Sign up to 9NOW for free, may need you to provide an Australian postcode. Tune in and enjoy the action from the first Grand Slam of 2024!

9Now has the rights to all for major tournaments, providing an even greater incentive for you to use Express VPN to access the platform.

If you would prefer to watch the Australian Open in German:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect your server to a location in Austria. Sign up to www.servustv.com. Tune in and enjoy the action from the first Grand Slam of 2024 in German!

Other ways to watch the 2024 Australian Open

If you would like to assess your options, here are some of the other streaming platforms that will be broadcasting the 2024 Australian Open:

Streaming Service Price Does it include a free trial? Available Countries ESPN+ From $10.99 a month No United States of America Eurosport Player/Discovery+ From £6.99 a month Yes (Seven days) United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, Austria, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Poland and Belgium. TSN From $19.99 a month No Canada Sky NZ From $12.99 a month Yes (Seven days) New Zealand Stan Sport From $10 a month Yes (Seven days) Australia

When is the Australian Open 2024 on TV?

For the first time in history the Australian Open has been extended to 15 days, as the tournament follows Roland Garros with a Sunday start.

Day sessions will begin at 11am local time (Midnight GMT), followed by a night session at 7pm (8am GMT).

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 Australian Open:

Date Featured Singles Matches Sunday 14th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s First Round Monday 15th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s First Round Tuesday 16th January 2024 Wednesday 17th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Second Round Thursday 18th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Second Round Friday 19th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Third Round Saturday 20th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Third Round Sunday 21st January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Fourth Round Monday 22nd January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Fourth Round Tuesday 23rd January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Quarter-finals Wednesday 24th January 2024 Men’s / Women’s Quarter-finals Thursday 25th January 2024 Women’s Semi-finals Friday 26th January 2024 Men’s Semi-finals Saturday 27th January 2024 Women’s Final Sunday 28th January 2024 Men’s Final

Who won the 2023 Australian Open?

Earlier this year, Novak Djokovic returned to Melbourne to win a record 10th Australian Open title.

The Serb beat Stefanos Tsitsipas convincingly in the final, to claim what was the 22nd of his now 24 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic has not lost a match at the Australian Open since 2018, when he faced a shock defeat in the fourth round to Hyeon Chung.

The women’s singles tournament was won by Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Elena Rybakina in a thrilling final to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

How to get tickets for the 2024 Australian Open?

If you would rather go and watch the action in Melbourne live in person, get your hands on tickets from the Australian Open website.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner