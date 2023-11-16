Win the new Wilson Shift 99 V1 tennis racket

If you want a racket that independent testers have said “massively helped generate spin” then entering this exclusive competition to win the new Wilson Shift 99 might just help you out!

Wilson have said the Shift is “ideal for intermediate to advanced, all-around players, with an innovative string pattern and bending profile built to be stable, plus unique lateral flexibility for controllable power and devastating spin.”

In case you missed it, Tennishead’s experts have just reviewed the brand new Wilson Shift 99 & 99 Pro V1 rackets which you can enjoy here.

Now we are giving one lucky reader the chance to win the actual racket that was used in the testing video.

The ATP and WTA players we recruited to test the Shift felt it performed well under pressure and agreed that a range of playing styles and standards would be recommended to give this new frame a try.

To be in with a chance of winning this superb prize just answer the question below and fill in your details. Good luck to you all!

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner