Win the new Wilson Clash V3, the ultimate club player’s racket

Leading tennis brand Wilson have announced the launch of the 3rd version of the Clash and you can win this awesome racket in our exclusive competition

Since its debut in 2019, the Wilson Clash franchise has set the standard for performance and versatility but you won’t see any of their famous professional players like Stefanos Tsitsipas using this racket as it’s been specifically designed to help players like you and us play better tennis.

The Clash v3 series includes four models—100, 100 Pro, 100L, and 108—and is priced starting at $229. The release also features a new Clash bag line, including the Super Tour 6 Pack, Super Tour 3 Pack, and Backpack.

The designers at Wilson have said:

“Clash is our most widely adopted franchise, thanks to technology that complements a variety of play styles looking to comfortably achieve power and impact.” Read more about the details behind this new racket release in our news article including details on the flexibility of the frame,

To be in with a chance of winning this superb prize just answer the question below and fill in your details. Good luck to you all!

