Wilson launches Clash v3, redefining performance and comfort

The Clash v3 combines the latest innovations from Wilson to offer players unparalleled power, control, and confidence.

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has officially introduced the Clash v3, the latest evolution of its groundbreaking tennis racket series. Launched on January 15, 2025, the Clash v3 offers cutting-edge upgrades designed for players of all skill levels seeking a perfect blend of power, comfort, and control.

Key innovations in the Clash v3 include Wilson’s patented SI3D™ technology, which pairs industry-leading flexibility with best-in-class stability to elevate on-court performance. The new Hit Stabilizer™ feature enhances frame stability during off-center shots, allowing players to maintain control even in high-pressure moments. The racket’s refined throat geometry provides improved comfort, forgiveness, and swing speed.

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Wilson, which is why we continue to push the boundaries of racket technology to offer players at all levels the best racket for their game,” said Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. “Clash is our most widely adopted franchise, thanks to technology that complements a variety of play styles looking to comfortably achieve power and impact.”

Sustainability is also a focus of the Clash v3. Wilson has incorporated plant-based Agiplast materials into the bumper, grommet, and endcap components, reducing the environmental impact of the racket. The striking “Graphite Black” colorway with infrared accents adds a bold aesthetic to its innovative functionality.

The Clash v3 series includes four models—100, 100 Pro, 100L, and 108—and is priced starting at $229. The release also features a new Clash bag line, including the Super Tour 6 Pack, Super Tour 3 Pack, and Backpack.

Since its debut in 2019, the Clash franchise has set the standard for performance and versatility. The Clash v3 is now available for purchase on wilson.com and at retail stores globally. To learn more, visit Wilson’s website or follow @wilsontennis on social media using the hashtag #ClashV3.

Inside the Baseline…

Team Tennishead have relied on Wilson rackets throughout our playing careers, so the launch of the Clash v3 has us intrigued. We’ve always appreciated the brand’s commitment to innovation and the way their rackets feel on the court—reliable, powerful, and built to perform at high levels. The new updates, like the SI3D™ technology and enhanced stability, sound like they could take the playing experience to the next level. Whether for competitive matches or casual rallies, we’re excited to see how the Clash v3 measures up and might even add it to our collection.

READ NEXT: Australian Open: seeds advance, early upsets, Day 3 matchups

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner