Wimbledon confirm they are ‘ready’ for Andy Murray farewell

Andy Murray is potentially gearing up for the final Wimbledon Championships of his career, with the tournament revealing that they have plans to say farewell to the two-time champion.

Murray has been open about the fact that he is ‘unlikely’ to continue playing past the summer, with this set to be the final grass court season of his career.

The former No.1 began at the Stuttgart Open this week, but suffered a straight sets defeat in the first round to Marcos Giron.

Queen’s is set to be the next tournament for Murray, who is also entered as an alternate for the event in Eastbourne the following week.

With Wimbledon fastly approaching, speculation is also rising over a potential farewell for Murray at the tournament that he has won twice before.

And All England Lawn Tennis Club Chief Executive Officer, Sally Bolton, revealed that there are plans in place for the Scot, “We have certainly got plans in place and we’re ready and prepared. But ultimately, it’s Andy’s decision and we’ll very much be led by him and we can amend our plans accordingly.”

Bolton continued, “We certainly will be talking to members of Andy’s team, but probably wouldn’t share any more details on the plans because they are flexible and we will be very much guided by Andy.

“We’re clear about what we want to do. But it’s really important that this is Andy’s call and so we’ll be very much led by him in the decision he makes.”

The Wimbledon main draw begins on Monday 1st July, with Murray entered into both singles and doubles with brother Jamie Murray.

Wimbledon are in a very similar situation to Roland Garros with Rafael Nadal, with many thinking that it is going to be Andy Murray’s last Championships, but are not 100% certain just yet. The main thing is that Murray goes out on his own terms, hopefully having one last run at his most successful Grand Slam tournament.

Andy Murray and his record at Wimbledon

Murray has never lost in the first round of Wimbledon, and we have reviewed his record at the grass court major:

Win-loss record: 61-13 (82%)

Titles: 2

Beat Novak Djokovic (1), 6-4 7-5 6-4 (2013) Beat Milos Raonic (6), 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(2) (2016)

