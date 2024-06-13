Wimbledon announce record £50 million prize money for 2024 tournament

Wimbledon have announced the prize money offerings for the upcoming tournament, with record offerings of £50 million.

The 2024 Championships are quickly approaching, with the All England Club detailing some tournament specifics at the annual spring briefing that took place earlier today.

In this briefing, prize money was one of the hot topics being revealed, with the total prize pot being increased by 11.9% from the 2023 tournament at £50 million this year. This is exactly double what was being offered at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships.

In this £50 million of prize money, singles champions will be given £2.7 million each, which is a £350,000 increase from the cheques that both Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova received last year.

A lifelong dream! ???????? You always have to believe! I’m only 20 years old, everything is happening too fast, but I’m very proud of how we work every day. Thank you everyone for your support, from the bottom of my heart! ???????????? @Wimbledon ???? Getty pic.twitter.com/MsdjFqBhiO — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 16, 2023

There has also been significant increases in prize money for both qualifying and wheelchair events, that are being upped by 14.9% and 35%, respectively.

Upon the announcement of the prize money offerings for Wimbledon this year, All England Chair Debbie Jevans has justified these increases when speaking to BBC Sport, “What is important from the Grand Slams is that we give back.

“Our profits go back into tennis, but we do give a lot of money to the players. Whilst there will always be dialogue with the players, I am confident the money we give is significant and appropriate.”

Players will be competing for these prize money offerings in just a few weeks time, with the Wimbledon main draw taking place between Monday 1st July and Sunday 14th July.

Inside the baseline…

It is of no surprise that prize money has gone up for Wimbledon once again, as the money being generated by Grand Slam tournaments just keeps getting greater and greater. That being said, when you compare it to the £25,000 million offering in 2014, it does seem staggering to think that the prize money has doubled in the past 10 years. What is great to see is that the prize money is also being upped for wheelchair events, however it must be noted that they are increasing in draw size this year, so it will have to be spread out across more players.

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal confirms Wimbledon withdrawal and announces next tournament

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner