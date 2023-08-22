Wimbledon 2024 tickets launched

The chance to guarantee your seat at the most sought after tennis event of 2024 is now available as hospitality experiences including Wimbledon tickets are released for general sale

Without question Wimbledon 2024 will be on all tennis fans wish-list but securing the best seats isn’t easy, which is why many tennis fans will be delighted that exclusive hospitality provider for The Championships 2024, Keith Prowse, have just released a range of different options that offer the best Wimbledon 2024 tickets combined with 5* catering experiences.

These same packages were sold out by the end of April for the 2023 staging of the tournament so fans are being encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment especially as most other options for Wimbledon tickets can’t be guaranteed, unlike the options offered through Keith Prowse.

An example of the packages on offer is ‘The Treehouse’ experience which includes:

New premium informal experience

Individual places in shared space

Roaming small plates from 2* Michelin chef, Tom Sellers

Exclusive balcony & live DJs

Centre Court or No.1 Court tickets for days 1-10 only

From £975 pp (+ VAT)

The Treehouse hosted the Champions’ Dinner 2023, and offers a range of informal, unreserved seating areas, designed to give you the freedom to enjoy your day at your own pace.

For us, the peace of mind together with the guarantee of a good view, the ease of purchase and on site location plus the sheer indulgence of the catering make this an option to be very carefully considered when planning your trip to Wimbledon next year.

As the official hospitality partner of The Championships, Keith Prowse are also contributing £5 for every ticket sold, to the Wimbledon Foundation. By buying official, you are helping to support the powerful work of the amazing charities that receive funding from the Wimbledon Foundation.

For more information on Wimbledon 2024 tickets or to book your VIP experience, visit the Keith Prowse website or give them a call to discuss in person on 02034 112 901

