What Daniil Medvedev’s loss means for the battle of world number one

After Daniil Medvedev lost in the fourth round at Roland Garros to Marin Cilic on Monday, three different players have a potential path to claiming the top spot of the ATP rankings.

With the Russian’s defeat to the Croatian on Monday, Medevedev must rely on the results of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in Paris if he is to reclaim the crown of world number one.

The world number two had destiny in his own hands as if he reached the final in the French capital, he would have reached the summit of the ATP rankings for a second time.

But as a result of his loss, the current world number one Djokovic or world number three Zverev will occupy the top spot on 6th June, the day after the clay-court major ends.

All three men have a chance of taking the top spot on 13th June, when all previous Roland Garros points (from 2020-21) drop from the ATP Rankings.

On Tuesday, If Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, he will keep the top spot on 6th June for at least a record-extending 373rd week.

Alternatively, if the 20-time Grand Slam champion loses to the 13-time Paris Slam champion, that could open the door for Zverev.

With a Djokovic loss on Tuesday, Zverev would become the 28th number one player in ATP tennis history on the 6th June by winning his first major title in Paris.

Both Djokovic and Zverev must lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires to claim the pinnacle on 13th June and if they are to come short in their quests, Medvedev will begin his second stint as world number one after holding the position for three weeks earlier this year.

Djokovic and Zverev will meet in the semi-finals if the Serbian defeats Nadal and the German ousts Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in a rematch of the Madrid Masters final.

