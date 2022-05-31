‘I played incredible tennis’ – Marin Cilic too much for Daniil Medvedev at French Open

Marin Cilic reminded everyone of his quality as he dismantled Daniil Medvedev to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Cilic has some real pedigree as a former US Open winner and Australian Open and Wimbledon finalist, and was in dominant mood at Roland Garros on Monday.

The 33-year-old served incredibly and dictated throughout, and he was ultimately just too much for world number two Medvedev to handle.

In fact, Medvedev was unable to create a single break point opportunity before eventually going down 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Chatrier.

“It was an absolutely fantastic match, from the first point until the last,” Cilic said on court after the match. “I enjoyed the atmosphere, I enjoy the night sessions here.

“I played incredible tennis, one of the best matches of my career, from start to finish, and I just enjoyed being here.

“We only have one opportunity to play this sport so I try to always give my best, even when things don’t go my way.

“When you’re working hard and when you’re really persistent, really consistent with your training, good things come. It’s a great feeling to be playing again like this.”

Eurosport expert Mats Wilander was certainly impressed, with him saying Cilic would have certainly won more majors had it not been for the big three.

“It reminded me so much of when he won the US Open, the same kind of tennis, he won nine sets in a row to finish that tournament,” Wilander said.

“What are the three reasons Cilic hasn’t won more majors? It’s Rafa [Nadal], Novak [Djokovic] and Roger [Federer]. He would get on these runs but then run into one of them and they never miss, mentally they are giants.

“If he hadn’t lost to these guys in the quarters and semis I really feel like when he plays well he can beat anybody and he could have sustained it for longer.

“When he is seeing the ball like he is tonight, wow, what a ball striker.”

