WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned by outrageous JJ Wolf winner before sealing rematch

American talent JJ Wolf pulled off a once in a blue moon winner against Stefanos Tsitsipas yesterday before the Greek eventually pulled through to progress in Miami.

The two had already met once before, earlier this year, at the Mexico Open in February, with Tsitsipas winning in dominant fashion 6-1, 6-0.

But this time Wolf put up a strong fight to take a set before the world number five pulled away in the third to clinch victory 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1.

That fight from Wolf was exemplified by an extraordinary passing shot deep into the second set.

What looked like an impressive left-handed forehand winner initially was hugely elevated by the fact that the 23-year-old does not play left-handed.

Instead, pushed wide by a Tsitsipas approach shot, Wolf released his right hand from the racket to rip a winner with his left.

Even Tsitsipas’ coach, former world number four Thomas Enqvist, was awestruck by the shot as he watched on from the stands.

Incredibly but perhaps not surprisingly, Wolf revealed after the match that he actually practises his lefty forehand, with fellow American pros backing up that claim.

“When I start my hits I warm up left-handed, just to get my wrists going,” Wolf said looking back on the shot.

“I actually broke my wrist in a soccer game [when I was younger] so I played for a full summer lefty, both my parents are lefties.”

Christopher Eubanks tweeted: “Believe it or not, JJ has that shot, I’ve seen it multiple times, what a guy,” while Sebastian Korda commented on Instagram “Seen this shot by JJ Wolf pass me too many times.”

Tsitsipas faces 23rd seed Alex de Minaur next, with both men being the same age and having already met six times at ATP tour level plus once at the 2018 Next Gen ATP Finals, with Tsitsipas winning on all seven occasions.

