Former top 10 player Caroline Garcia has released a lengthy statement on social media, revealing some of the abuse she received after losing in the first round of the US Open.

Garcia suffered a first round defeat to Mexican Renata Zarazua on Tuesday, continuing what has been a very mixed season for the Frenchwoman.

The WTA No.30 took to social media the following day, showcasing some of the messages that she has received including death threats and spoke about the concerns she has for younger players on tour.

“This are some of the messages I received lately after losing some matches. Just a few of them. There’s hundreds,” said Garcia. “And now, being 30 years old, although they still hurt, because at the end of the day, I’m just a normal girl working really hard and trying my best, I have tools and have done work to protect myself from this hate. But still, this is not ok.”

The 30-year-old continued, “It really worries me when I think about younger players coming up, that have to go through this. People that still haven’t yet developed fully as a human and that really might be affected by this hate.

“Maybe you can think that it doesn’t hurt us. But it does. We are humans. And sometimes, when we receive this messages we are already emotionally destroyed after a tough loss. And they can be damaging. Many before me have raised the subject. And still, no progress has been made.”

The former World No.4 then went onto hit out at tournaments promoting betting, suggesting this has a big influence on the abuse that players receive.

Garcia said, “Social media platforms don’t prevent it, despite AI [Artificial Intelligence] being in a very advanced position. Tournaments and the sport keeps partnering with betting companies, which keep attracting new people to unhealthy betting. The days of cigarette brands sponsoring sports are long gone. Yet, here we are promoting betting companies, which actively destroy the life of some people.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying they should be banned as people are free to do whatever they want with their money. But maybe we should not promote them. Also, if someone decided to say this things to me in public, he could have legal issues. So why online we are free to do anything? Shouldn’t we reconsider anonymity online?”

She concluded, “I know those who write these terrible messages won’t change because of this. But maybe you, next time you see a post from an athlete, singer or any other person, that has failed or lost, you will remember that she or he is also a human being, trying his best in life. Be kind. Give love. Enjoy life. Caro.”

Garcia has since received floods of support from peers including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and many others.

She was also set to compete in the US Open doubles tournament alongside Danielle Collins, but the pair have since withdrew.

Inside the baseline…

Social media can be such a power for good, but it also highlights the ugliest parts of society and Caroline Garcia showcasing this is so brave and important. No-one should undergo this sort of abuse, let alone for just losing a tennis match, and this is evidently a lot of the time related to betting – which definitely does need to be looked at by the higher bodies in the sport. It is also great to see so many top players coming together to support the same issue and unite with Garcia.

