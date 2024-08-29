Novak Djokovic reveals where he needs to improve after US Open retirement victory

Novak Djokovic has continues his US Open title defence, but the Olympic champion was not entirely happy after his retirement victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic was playing against Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere, leading 6-4 6-4 2-0 before his opponent was forced to retire due to injury.

As a result of progressing to the third round of the US Open, Djokovic has become the first male singles player in the Open Era to win more than 90 matches at every Grand Slam tournament.

Despite the achievement, Djokovic was understandably not celebratory due to the manner of the victory, “It’s not what we want to see when there’s a retirement. Laslo had an injury which took him off the tour for some time and he’s been struggling to come back.

“He’s such a good player in these conditions and the second set should have been his, he was 4-2 up. I don’t know if winning the second set probably put more burden on him.”

Djokovic also claimed that his serve needs some improvement, having hit only 47% of his first serves in against Djere, which is the same as in his first round match against Radu Albot.

“I haven’t really been serving well the first two matches here, so I’m still kind of trying to find that rhythm and tempo on the serve,” explained the 24-time major winner. “If you don’t have a good percentage of first serves in, you have to work for your points.

“Particularly against a player like Djere, who is really good from baseline from both ends, forehand and backhand. Just a very solid player. Likes to attack, but he is also comfortable defending.”

Djokovic will look to up that service rate in his next match against Canadian Open champion Alexei Popyrin, who he has never lost to in their three previous meetings and actually beat at Wimbledon last month.

Inside the baseline…

It was very tough conditions last night in New York for both players, with Novak Djokovic also undergoing treatment on his side after winning the first set. Djokovic has proven time and time again that he does not need to be playing his best tennis throughout a Grand Slam tournament and can work his way through a draw by going through the gears. That being said, Djokovic will know that he needs to lift his level against Alexei Popyrin, who is coming into the US Open in-form and likely full of confidence.

