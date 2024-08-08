US Open announce largest prize money pot in tennis history for 2024 tournament

The US Open have revealed a prize pot of $75million for the 2024 tournament, which is the largest total amount on offer for any tennis event in history.

With just under three weeks until the final major of 2024 gets underway, the US Open have announced the figures of prize money on offer to the singles, doubles and mixed doubles draws.

Last year the total prize pot sat just above $65million, but the New York major have increased that by 15% in 2024.

Even players who lose in the first round of the singles draws will collect a generous $100,000, which is nearly $20,000 more than last year.

In the men’s and women’s doubles draws, prize money has risen by 9% overall with champions sharing $750,000.

Although the mixed doubles prize pot has increased by 18%, individually the champions will still earn the same amount as those who lose in the first round of singles.

The US Open main draw gets underway on Monday 26th August, with qualifying starting on Monday 19th August.

US Open Prize Money 2023 vs 2024

Last year, singles champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff pocketed $3million for their victories, but this year they would collect another $600,000 on top of that.

Here is a full breakdown of the differences in prize money in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles draws at the US Open:

Men’s and Women’s Singles

Year W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q3 Q2 Q1 2023 $3,000,000 $1,500,000 $775,000 $455,000 $284,000 $191,000 $123,000 $81,500 $45,000 $34,500 $22,000 2024 $3,600,000 $1,800,000 $1,000,000 $530,000 $325,000 $215,000 $140,000 $100,000 $52,000 $38,000 $25,000

Men’s and Women’s Doubles (Per Team)

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 2023 $700,000 $350,000 $180,000 $100,000 $58,000 $36,800 $22,000 2024 $750,000 $375,000 $190,000 $110,000 $63,000 $40,000 $25,000

Mixed Doubles (Per Team)