Rafael Nadal confirms next event after US Open withdrawal

Rafael Nadal has announced that he will not be playing the US Open this year, with the Spaniard also revealing where he will next compete.

Nadal appeared on the entry list for the upcoming US Open, but suggested at the Paris Olympics that it would be unlikely for him to compete in New York this year.

And the 38-year-old confirmed these implications in a statement on social media, revealing that he would next appear at the Laver Cup in Berlin.

“Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open a place where I have amazing memories,” said Nadal. “I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC [New York City] at [Arthur] Ashe [Stadium], but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100% this time.

“Thanks to all my US Fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time. Best of lucks to all for the always amazing US Open! My next event will be the Laver Cup in Berlin.”

Nadal will feature in his third Laver Cup this year, captained by Bjorn Borg, alongside other Team Europe members Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 2024 Laver Cup will take place in Berlin between 20th and 22nd September.

Inside the baseline…

It is again a sad, but completely unsurprising statement from Rafael Nadal, who had basically told us that the US Open was looking very unlikely this year. What is more defining about this statement is the fact that it seems unlikely for Nadal to ever play the US Open ever again, with the four-time tournament champion last competing at the New York major back in 2022. There is also a lot of speculation about whether The Laver Cup will be the final event of Nadal’s career, especially as it is the same event that Roger Federer said farewell to the sport.

