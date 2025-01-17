Upsets and triumphs define Australian Open day 4 and 5

The Australian Open 2025 has delivered thrilling tennis action over the past two days, featuring dominant performances by top seeds and unexpected exits that have reshaped the tournament landscape.

Men’s Singles:

Carlos Alcaraz secured his spot in the fourth round with a four-set victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges, finishing 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2. This marks Alcaraz’s second consecutive appearance in the Australian Open’s round of 16.

Alexander Zverev, the world No. 2, defeated Scotland’s Jacob Fearnley in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, advancing to the fourth round. This win ties Zverev with Boris Becker for the most Australian Open fourth-round appearances by a German player.

Alex de Minaur, the eighth seed, advanced 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 win over American qualifier Tristan Boyer at Rod Laver Arena.

Women’s Singles:

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, continued her strong performance, defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 7-5 to move into the next round.

Coco Gauff, seeded third, secured her place in the next round with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Jodie Burrage.

Paula Badosa, the 11th seed, overcame Marta Kostyuk in a three-set battle, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance further in the tournament.

Notable Upsets:

Daniil Medvedev, a three-time Australian Open finalist, was eliminated in a five-set thriller by American qualifier Learner Tien, culminating in a decisive tiebreak.

Casper Ruud, the sixth seed, faced an early exit after a surprising defeat by Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, who secured the win in four sets.

Qinwen Zheng, the fifth seed in the women’s draw, was stunned by veteran Laura Siegemund, who claimed victory in straight sets.

As the tournament progresses, fans can anticipate more high-stakes matches and potential surprises at Melbourne Park.

Inside the Baseline…

The Australian Open always brings its share of surprises, but this year feels different. Watching favorites fall and fresh faces step into the spotlight is a reminder of how unpredictable and thrilling this sport can be. The upsets, the drama, and the sheer resilience of some of these players makes it impossible not to get caught up in it. From tense five-set battles to breakthrough moments for rising stars, the last couple of days show what makes tennis so special: the constant possibility of something extraordinary happening at any moment.

